Apollo Lake thin clients come pre-integrated with IGEL OS

OnLogic’s new pair of Apollo Lake thin client systems come pre-integrated with the IGEL Linux OS. The ISL200 is an ultra-compact 82 x 34 x 115mm system, while the larger ISL200 has a rugged design with -25 to 70°C temp. range.



OnLogic has released its first two systems as part of the new IGEL Ready program from IGEL Technology. OnLogic says the systems are built for distributed computing, virtualization and thin client applications in challenging environments. The IGL200 and IGL300 are OnLogic’s first systems to integrate IGEL software and are available today. Additional systems will join its IGEL line in the coming weeks, says the company.





IGEL Ready partner program ecosystem

Announced in mid-July, IGEL’s IGEL Ready program opens up the company’s core enterprise software for any technology partner to integrate and validate their products. According to IGEL, technologies from over 90 companies are already integrated within IGEL’s platform, including Microsoft, Citrix and Zoom.

IGEL says the program creates an ecosystem where customers can consider compatible devices and applications across a range of categories, quickly deploy to their virtual desktop or cloud workspace, and securely access from any device equipped with IGEL software. By participating in the program, partners will be able to reach over 3,000,000 IGEL OS-powered endpoints, over 7,000 IGEL customers and thousands of resellers. When installed with IGEL OS, any x86-64 device can connect to any cloud, including AWS, Azure, Citrix and VMware.

Among Linuxgizmos’ first coverage of IGEL Technology was the 2016 release of its clever UD Pocket product, a USB stick that turns 64-bit x86 systems into Linux thin clients. And a recent mention of IGEL was early this month in our story of Advantech’s DLT-V72 Facelift, a vehicle computer that supports IGEL Linux.

Onlogic’s line of embedded computers is extensive. Our most recent coverage on them was for it Helix 500 and Helix 600 systems last month. At 119 x 56 x 154 mm for the IGL300, and 82 x 34 x 115mm for the IGL200, the new boxes are quite compact. The photos below, with each product next to a pen, help indicate the scale. And the IGL200 even slightly smaller than OnLogic’s tiny CL200 mini-PC that measures 83 x 34 x 116mm.





IGL200 – front (left) and side

IGL200

The IGL200 (shown above) is an ultra-small form factor industrial IGEL thin client endpoint with dual Gbit Ethernet LAN, dual Mini DisplayPorts, and it runs on an Dual-Core Intel Apollo Lake Celeron 1.1GHz N3350 processor and 4GB of LPDDR4 DRAM memory. The unit has 2x LAN, 2x mini-DisplayPorts, and TPM for additional security. The system comes certified for and pre-imaged with IGEL OS 11 Workspace Edition Trial.

The fanless IGL200 has a cast aluminum chassis that dissipates heat while allowing mounting options such as VESA, wall, and DIN rail mounting. Every side of the system has I/O. 2x USB 3.0 ports, 2x Gbit LAN ports, 2x mini DisplayPorts, and a 3.5mm audio jack are on the front. The bottom features one 9-pin RS-232 COM port and one USB 2.0 port. The top has antenna holes for WiFi via the system’s half-height mPCIe slot. Storage options include a MicoSD Card slot and mSATA slot that’s shared with the full-sized mPCIe slot. As shown below, the IGL200 is small enough to be mounted on the back of display screen for a digital signage or other display-based application.





IGL200 mounted on the back of a display

IGL300

A larger and more rugged system than the IGL200, the IGL300 is a compact rugged IGEL thin client endpoint that integrates CAN bus, 3x Gbit Ethernet LAN, and customizable digital I/O. The until is configurable with either the dual-core Apollo Lake 1.3GHz E3930 or the quad-core Apollo Lake 1.6GHz E3950 processor and up to 8GB of LPDDR4 DRAM memory. Like the IGL200, the IGL300 comes certified for and pre-imaged with IGEL OS 11 Workspace Edition Trial.





IGL300 front (left) and back

Designed for harsh environments, the IGL300 is tested according to IEC 60068-2-27 & IEC 60068-2-64/ MIL-STD-810 procedures for shock and vibration. Shock and vibration performance also meet the in-vehicle UNECE Reg.10 E-mark and rolling stock EN50155 standards. For security, the unit implements the Intel Platform Trust Technology (PTT) architecture, which implements TPM in BIOS firmware. Other features include a wide power input of 9 to 36V DC and operating temperature range of -25 to 70°C. The IGL300 has the same mounting options as the IGL200: DIN-mount, VESA-mount and wall-mount.

For I/O, the IGL300 is designed to be customized to meet the needs of a specific application. The system provides integrated CAN bus, customizable digital I/O and WiFi/Bluetooth capabilities. Other interfaces include 3x Gbit Ethernet LAN ports, 2x COM ports and 4x USB 3.0 ports.



Further information

For more information, see OnLogic’s announcement and the product pages for the IGL200 and IGL300. The system can be purchase directly form those product pages, with the IGL200 priced at $372 and the IGL300 priced at $737.

