Apollo Lake system certified for LTE and WiFi

Lanner’s Linux-ready, Apollo Lake based “LEC-7242” computer ships with 64GB, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, DP and HDMI, and M.2 and mini-PCIe with SIMs. The system is CE, FCC, and PTCRB certified for WiFi and LTE.



Lanner announced a LEC-7242 “industrial environment gateway” for IoT/IIoT edge, wireless security, and multi-site management. Like its larger LEC-6041 sibling, which features 7x Gigabit Ethernet ports, the 168 x 145 x 30mm LEC-7242 is equipped with an Intel Apollo Lake SoC and supports Linux (Kernel 3.12) and Windows (Win 10 IoT, WES7E, Win 7 Pro FES, and WE 8.1 Industry Pro).







LEC-7242 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless LEC-7242 ships with a choice of a dual-core Celeron N3350 or quad-core Atom X5-E3940, as well as 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-2400 and 64GB eMMC. The system provides 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and single RS-232/422/485, DisplayPort, and HDMI ports.

Touted for its CE, FCC and PTCRB certification for WiFi and LTE, the LEC-7242 supplies both a mini-PCIe socket for LTE and an M.2 B+M-key 3042 for LTE or WiFi. Both expansion interfaces provide dual externally accessible SIM card slots. There are also 4x SMA antenna holes.

The LEC-7242 has a 12V DC jack, power and reset buttons, a watchdog, and support for TPM. The wall-mountable system can withstand 0 to 50°C temperatures and 5~95% non-condensing humidity.

Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LEC-7242. More information may be found in Lanner’s announcement and product page.