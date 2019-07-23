Apollo Lake Pico-ITX SBC supplies mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion

Axiomtek’s “PICO319” SBC is built around a quad-core Atom x5-E3940 SoC and offers 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, DP and LVDS, mini-PCIe and M.2, and -40 to 70°C support.



The PICO319 is the latest of several Axiomtek Pico-ITX boards with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, including last year’s PICO316. The PICO319 incorporates the quad-core, up to 1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 instead of the PICO316’s choice of a Pentium N4200 or Celeron N3350. The Atom x5-E3940 enables the PICO319 to support a wider temperature range of -40 to 70°C. No OS support was listed, but the earlier PICO316 supports Linux (Red Hat, Fedora, Ubuntu) and Windows.







PICO319, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless, 100 x 72mm PICO319 lacks the PICO316’s dedicated SATA III interface, but offers a half-sized mini-PCIe slot with mSATA and wireless support, as well as an optional SIM card module. There’s also an M.2 B-key 2242/3042 interface that was missing from the earlier model that enables SATA, USB 2.0, and PCIe x2.

Instead of an HDMI port, you get a DisplayPort, and once again there’s an LVDS interface for dual simultaneous displays. The line-out audio jack has been replaced with an onboard audio interface with line-in and mic-in, as well as the earlier line-out.







PICO319 and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The PICO319 gives you dual USB 3.0 host ports instead of the earlier 3x 3.0 Type-A and Type-C ports. One of the two serial interfaces is now RS-232/422/485, and the board adds a digital I/O header. The PICO319 offers a 12V input with an AT auto power-on instead of the earlier 5V input. Most of the other features remain the same, including dual GbE ports and up to 8GB DDR3L.

Specifications listed by Axiomtek for the PICO319 include:

Processor — Intel Atom x5-E3940 (4x Apollo Lake cores @ 1.6GHz to 1.8GHz; Intel Gen9 Graphics

Memory — Up to 8GB DDR3L-1867 via 1x SODIMM

Storage — mSATA via mini-PCIe or SATA via M.2 B-key (see expansion farther below)

Networking — 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i211-AT) with Wake-on-LAN and PXE boot

Media I/O: DisplayPort 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS Dual display support HD audio line-out, line-out (Realtek ALC662)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 host ports 2x USB 2.0 interfaces RS232 and RS-232/422/485 interfaces SMBus with I2C support DIO (4x in, 4x out)

Expansion: Half-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA M.2 B-key (2242 or 3042) slot for SATA, USB 2.0, and PCIe x2 Optional AX93A19 SIM card slot board

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; optional heatsink and heatspreader

Operating temperature — -40 to 70°C with 10% to 95% humidity resistance

Power — 12VDC 4-pin connector; Lithium 3V/220mAH battery; AT auto power-on; optional 12V 60W adapter

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor



Further information

The PICO319 will be available in August at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s PICO319 announcement and product page.

