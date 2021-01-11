Apollo Lake Pico-ITX SBC offers PoE and -20 to 70°C support

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

DFI’s Linux-ready “AL05P” Pico-ITX board has an Apollo Lake SoC plus 4GB soldered RAM, up to 64GB eMMC, mini-DP++, 2x USB 3.1, mini-PCIe, optional -20 to 70°C, and a GbE port with isolated PoE.



DFI has launched an Intel Apollo Lake based Pico-ITX board called the AL05P that it claims is the first industrial small form-factor SBC to offer Power-over-Ethernet. Nicknamed the Industrial Pi + PoE, the AL05P follows a recent, and similarly 100 x 72mm Apollo Lake SBC called the AL051 that starts at $320 on Amazon. The AL05P is not yet publicly priced.







AL05P

After searching through about two dozen Apollo Lake Pico-ITX boards that we have covered in recent years, we could only find one with PoE: Estone’s EMB-2610 . However, like Estone’s later EMB-7610 Apollo Lake Pico-ITX model, it is limited to commercial temperatures (0 to 50°C and 0 to 60°C, respectively).

It is not too hard to find larger x86 based SBCs with extended temperature support and PoE, such as Axiomtek’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 based MIRU130. There are also many small, mostly Arm-based SBCs that offer PoE, including the Raspberry Pi 3 and 4, as seen in our recently updated catalog of 150 Linux hacker boards.

None of these however, appears to offer a temperature range as wide as the AL05P’s optional -20 to 70°C, which is available on the Atom models. DFI also sells a 0 to 60°C SKU. The AL05P offers up to 4GB soldered RAM plus a choice of 16GB to 64GB eMMC for storage.

The AL05P sacrifices one of the two GbE ports found on the AL051 to provide the 48VDC PoE capability, which offers isolation at up to +0.5KV. The only other coastline ports are 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports and a mini-DP++ with 4K support.







AL05P detail views (left) and block diagram

Other features include a mini-PCIe slot and a smattering of I/O headers. You also get a watchdog, TPM 2.0, and an RTC.

Last year, DFI launched a Raspberry Pi sized GHF51 SBC with the Ryzen Embedded R1000.

Specifications listed for the AL05P include:

Processor — Intel Apollo Lake Atom, Pentium, and Celeron (2x or 4x cores); Intel Gen9 Graphics

Memory/storage: Up to 4GB soldered LPDDR4-2400 via single channel 16GB/32GB/64GB eMMC

Networking — GbE port with 48VDC 802.3af PoE with isolation up to +0.5KV

Other I/O: Mini-DP++ at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports 2x USB 2.0 headers RS-232/422/485 header 8-bit GPIO SMBus, SPI, front panel

Expansion — Full-size mini-PCIe slot (PCIe/USB 2.0 or opt. USB 3.1 Gen1/USB 2.0)

Other features – watchdog; TPM 2.0; RTC with coincell battery

Power — 12VDC header or PoE; consumption with E3950 12V @ 0.33A (3.96W) typical and 12V @ 1.76A (21.12W) max

Operating temperature — 0 to 60°C or -20 to 70°C (on Atom models)

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor

Operating system — Linux; Windows 10 IoT Enterprise



Further Information

The AL05P is said to be “launched,” but no pricing was available publicly. More information may be found in DFI’s announcement, as well as a promo page and a product page. You may have trouble finding the datasheet, which is here (PDF).

