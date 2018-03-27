Apollo Lake Pico-ITX SBC has triple USB 3.0

Axiomtek’s extended temperature “PICO316” SBC combines Apollo Lake SoCs with SATA, mini-PCIe, GbE, HDMI, and 3x USB 3.0 ports including 2x Type-C ports.



Axiomtek often uses a tick-tock cadence with its SBCs, starting out with a computer-on-module like board to showcase a new processor, and then following up with a more typical SBC with more real-world ports and fewer expansion connectors. In the case of Pico-ITX SBCs using Intel’s Apollo Lake processor, it was more like tock-tick-tock. Axiomtek started with a PICO312 with minimal coastline ports, and then followed with a COM-like PICO313. Today it launched a similarly 100 x 72mm PICO316 SBC with more coastline ports than the original PICO312.







PICO316, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







PICO316 (left) and PICO312

(click images to enlarge)



Like the PICO312 and PICO313, the PICO316 gives you a choice of quad-core Pentium N4200 or dual-core Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake SoCs, and it similarly supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1867 RAM. The SBC “is compatible with most popular Linux kernels, such as Redhat, Fedora and Ubuntu,” the company informs us, and it no doubt runs Windows as well. The industrial IoT focused board also supports Axiomtek’s proprietary device monitoring and remote management software, AXView 2.0.While the PICO312 and PICO313 were limited to a single USB 2.0 interface, the PICO316 gives you two and also adds 3x coastline USB 3.0 ports, two of which are Type-C ports. Like the PICO312, the PICO316 adds an HDMI port to join the LVDS interface, and unlike either board, it provides dual RS-232 interfaces and a “smart” battery.

On the other hand, the PICO316 loses the previously available DIO and half-size mini-PCIe interfaces found on the PICO313, as well as the pair of general expansion connectors found on both of the earlier models. There’s also no mention of the PICO313’s hardware monitoring or TPM 1.2.







PICO316 detail views

(click images to enlarge)







PICO316 with heatsinks for -20 to 60°C (left) and -20 to 70°C

(click image to enlarge)



Processor — Intel Pentium N4200 or Intel Celeron N3350 (4x or 2x Apollo Lake cores @ 1.1GHz (2.5GHz or 2.4GHz burst); Intel Gen9 Graphics

Memory — up to 8GB DDR3L-1867 via 1x SODIMM

Storage — SATA-600; mSATA via mini-PCIe

Display — HDMI port; 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet port

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port 2x USB 3.0 Type-C ports 2x USB interfaces 2x RS232 interfaces HD audio line-out jack I2C, SMBus

Expansion — full-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA

Other features — watchdog, heatsink; optional heatsprader; optional wall or VESA mounts; optional AXView 2.0

Operating temperature — -20 to 60°C or optional -20 to 70°C

Power — 5VDC input jack and 2x 2-pin connectors; Lithium 3V/220mAH battery; optional 5V/8A 40W adapter, 4-pin plug w/ lock

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor

Operating system — Linux (Red Hat, Fedora, Ubuntu); Windows

The PICO316 is further equipped with a GbE port, a SATA III interface, a full-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA, an audio out jack, I2C, SMBus, and a watchdog. Unlike its 12V siblings, it runs on 5V, and it adds a -20 to 70°C option in addition to the standard -20 to 60°C.Specifications listed by Axiomtek for the PICO316 include:



