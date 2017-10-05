Apollo Lake Pico-ITX SBC doubles up on M.2

Avalue’s “EPX-APLP” Pico-ITX SBC employs a dual-core Celeron N3350 with 8GB DDR3L, and offers DP++, HDMI, and LVDS, as well as SATA III and dual M.2 slots.



We’ve seen more action in Apollo Lake 3.5-inch (146 x 104mm) SBCs than with the smaller 100 x 72mm Pico-ITX form factor. Avalue’s new EPX-APLP SBC joins other Apollo Lake Pico-ITXers like Axiomtek’s PICO312 and the similar PICO313, which lacks standard coastline ports. There’s also an Aaeon PICO-APL1, which unlike the Avalue and Axiomtek models is limited to commercial rather than extended temperatures.







EPX-APLP, front and back

EPX-APLP block diagram

Avalue’s EPX-APLP supports Intel’s dual-core, 2.3GHz Celeron N3350, but lacks the quad-core Pentium N4200 option of the Axiomtek and Aaeon boards. No OS is listed, and the driver section notes only Windows drivers, but Linux should run without much trouble. Like its competitors, Avalue’s board supports up to 8GB DDR3L.Unlike the Axiomtek and Aaeon SBCs, the EPX-APLP provides dual instead of single GbE ports. There’s also a SATA power interface in addition to a standard SATA III.

Display features include DisplayPort++ and HDMI ports at up to 4K, as well as an LVDS interface, but there’s no mention of dual- or triple simultaneous display support. The Realtek ALC662 interface is paired with dual 3W amplifiers.







EPX-APLP (left) and coastline view

The EPX-APLP is further equipped with 2x USB 3.0 ports, as well as onboard interfaces including 4x USB 2.0, RS232, 8-bit GPIO, and a battery-backed real-time clock. The 12V board has a -5 to 60°C range, which dips lower than the other board mentioned here.

Specifications listed for the EPX-APLP include:

Processor — choice of Intel Pentium Celeron N3350 (2x cores @ 2.3GHz, 6W TDP) with Intel Gen9 Graphics

Memory — up to 8GB DDR3L-1600/1333MHz via 1x SODIMM

Storage/expansion: SATA-600 (SATA III) SATA Power M.2 Type B 3042/2242/2260 (SATA, PCIe, etc.) M.2 Type A 2230 (PCIe etc.)

Display/audio: DP++ at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz HDMI at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz Dual-channel 18/24-bit LVDS at up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz Dual-channel audio interface with Realtek ALC662 2 x stereo Class-D 3W audio amplifiesr

Networking — 2x GbE ports (via Intel i211AT)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 ports 4x USB 2.0 interfaces RS232 interface 8-bit GPIO

Other features — watchdog, hardware monitoring

Power — 12VDC jack

Operating temperature — -5 to 60°C

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor



Further Information

The EPX-APLP is said to be “coming soon” at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Avalue’s EPX-APLP product page.

