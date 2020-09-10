Apollo Lake Pico-ITX board features four USB 3.0 ports

Axiomtek’s Apollo Lake based, 100 x 72mm “PICO317” SBC packs in 4x USB 3.0 ports, including a pair of Type-C ports, plus SATA, GbE, HDMI, LVDS, mini-PCIe, and -40 to 70°C support.



The PICO317 is the latest of a series of Axiomtek Pico-ITX boards with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, including the PICO-319 from 2019 and PICO316 from 2018. Like the PICO319, the PICO317 incorporates the quad-core, up to 1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 instead of the PICO316’s choice of a Pentium or Celeron. This enables a wider temperature range of -40 to 70°C.







PICO317, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



No OS support was listed, but the earlier and PICO316 supports Linux (Red Hat, Fedora, Ubuntu) and Windows. The SBC is aimed at industrial IoT applications such as industrial automation, transportation, and retail.

Overall, the PICO317 shares more features with the PICO316 than the PICO319. Compared to the PICO319, the PICO317 adds 2x USB 3.0 Type-C ports for four USB 3.0 ports overall and 6x USB total including the pair of internal USB 2.0 connectors. There is also a SATA III interface, and the mini-PCIe has switched to full-size, once again with mSATA support.

The fanless PICO317 lacks the mic interface, DIO, M.2 E-key slot, and optional SIM card slot of the PICO319. The DP has changed to a 4K-ready HDMI port and there is only has one GbE port instead of two. There are now dual RS-232 headers instead of one of them being RS-232/422/485, and the power header has switched from 12V to 5V.







PICO317 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



Specifications listed by Axiomtek for the PICO317 include:

Processor — Intel Atom x5-E3940 (4x Apollo Lake cores @ 1.6GHz to 1.8GHz; Intel Gen9 Graphics

Memory — Up to 8GB DDR3L-1867 via 1x SODIMM

Storage — SATA III interface; mSATA via mini-PCIe (see farther below)

Networking — Gigabit Ethernet ports (Intel i211-AT) with Wake-on-LAN and PXE boot

Media I/O: HDMI port with 4K support 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS Dual display support HD audio line-out (Realtek ALC662)

Other I/O: 2x USB 3.0 host ports 2x USB 3.0 Type-C ports 2x USB 2.0 interfaces 2x RS232 interfaces SMBus with I2C support

Expansion — Full-size mini-PCIe slot with mSATA

Other features — Watchdog; HW monitoring; optional heatsink and heatspreader

Operating temperature — -40 to 70°C with 10% to 95% relative humidity resistance

Power — 5VDC 4-pin connector; Lithium 3V/220mAH battery; AT auto power-on; optional 5V/8A 40W adapter

Dimensions — 100 x 72mm; Pico-ITX form factor



Further information

The PICO317 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s announcement and product page.