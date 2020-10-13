Apollo Lake panel PCs offer 7H hard, IP65 touchscreens

Vecow has released an “MTC-8000 Series” of IP65-protected industrial panel PCs that run Linux or Win 10 on Apollo Lake with 10.1- to 21.5-inch, 16:9 capacitive touchscreens plus SATA and 2x mini-PCIe.



In June, Vecow announced an MTC-7000 Series of 10.1- to 21.5-inch panel PCs with 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors. Now it has followed up with a similar MTC-8000 Series based on Intel Apollo Lake with the same screen sizes, IP65 front-panel protection, 7H hardness anti-scratch touch surfaces, and wide 16:9 aspect ratios. The rugged, all-in-one, 10-point projected capacitive touch-panels run Linux, Win 10, and depending on the model, Win 7 or 8, on a quad-core, 1.6GHz Atom x7-E3950.







MTC-8000 Series

MTC-8010W — 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800, 262k colors, 300 cd/m2 brightness, 170/170 view angles, 1300:1 contrast

— 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800, 262k colors, 300 cd/m2 brightness, 170/170 view angles, 1300:1 contrast MTC-8015 — 15-inch, 1024 x 768, 16.7M colors, 250 cd/m2, 160/140, 700:1

— 15-inch, 1024 x 768, 16.7M colors, 250 cd/m2, 160/140, 700:1 MTC-8015W — 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768, 16.7M colors, 400 cd/m2, 160/160, 500:1

— 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768, 16.7M colors, 400 cd/m2, 160/160, 500:1 MTC-8021W — 21.5-inch, 1920 x 1080, 16.7M colors, 250 cd/m2, 178/178, 3000:1

Aside from the screen details covered here, the systems appear to be identical. The four models include:

The MTC-8000 Series supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 and offers 2x GbE with WoL and PXE plus 2x RS-232/422/482, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports. There is also a VGA port at up to 1920 x 1440 @ 60Hz and a “Digital Display” port at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz.







15.6-inch MTC-80215W (left) and detail view

A 2.5-inch SATA III bay is available along with a full-sized mini-PCIe slot that supports SATA II based mSATA as well as PCIe. The other full-size slot supports PCIe and USB and is accompanied by a SIM socket for up to an optional 4G LTE module with GPS and antenna. An optional WiFi/BT module and antenna kit is also available. Other features include TPM 2.0 and a watchdog timer.

The panel- and VESA-mountable system has a 9-36V DC input via a terminal block. The system supports -10 to 60°C temperatures with 5% to 95% non-condensing humidity and 95% @55°C relative humidity tolerance. Shock resistance is rated at IEC 60068-2-27, 20G, half-sine, 11ms.

Further information

The MTC-8000 Series appears to be available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in Vecow’s announcement and product page.

