Apollo Lake panel PC offers mini-PCIe and M.2

ICOP’s Linux-ready, Apollo Lake based “PINT-090T-APL” panel PC provides an IP65-protected, 9-inch touchscreen plus GbE, HDMI, 3x USB, 2x COM, and mini-PCIe and M.2 expansion.



ICOP Technology, which we last covered back in 2015 with its Qseven and SMARC COMs based on a DMP Vortex86DX2, has released a 9-inch panel PC built around Intel’s Apollo Lake. The PINT-090T-APL runs Linux or Windows 10 on a quad-core, up to 2.5GHz Pentium N4200 or a dual-core Celeron N3350 along with 4GB or 8GB of DDR3L.







PINT-090T-APL

(click images to enlarge)



The PINT-090T-APL’s 9-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel analog resistive screen offers 300 cd/m2 brightness. The system provides HDMI 1.4 for dual simultaneous displays and offers a GbE port, a USB 2.0 port, and 2x USB 3.0 ports.

Other features include RS232/422/485 and RS232 ports and mic-in and line-out audio jacks driven by a Realtak ALC662VD codec. For expansion, the panel PC provides an M.2 M-key 2242 slot with SATA support and a mini-PCIe slot with an external SIM card holder and optional wireless antenna.







PINT-090T-APL detail view (left) and internal closeup on M.2 slot installed with a SATA module

(click images to enlarge)



The PINT-090T-APL has a 12VDC jack, an AC/DC adapter with 90-240V input, and a power button and LED. The 236.6 x 146 x 44.5mm, 1.06 Kg system features front-panel IP65 protection and support for 0 to 60˚C temperatures. There is also undefined shock and vibration resistance and certifications including CE, FCC, and VCCI. A clamp mount is standard and alternative mounting is optional.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the PINT-090T-APL. More information may be found in ICOP Technology’s product page.

