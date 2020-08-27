Apollo Lake mini-PC supports dual 4K displays

Avalue’s “ECS-APCL” mini-PC runs Linux or Win 10 on an Apollo Lake Celeron J3455 with 2x GbE, 4x USB, 2x M.2, and 4K dual displays via DP++ and HDMI.



Avalue announced an Intel Apollo Lake based, 120.6 x 95.2 x 49.8mm ECS-APCL mini-PC that uses the company’s EPX-APLP Pico-ITX SBC as its mainboard. The system is designed for embedded applications including digital signage and self-ordering and public information systems.







ECS-APCL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless system runs Linux or Win 10 on a quad-core, 1.5GHz Celeron J3455 and supports 4GB or 8GB of 1600MHz DDR3L via a single slot. An M.2 B-key 3042/2242/2260 slot ships as a default with a 64GB SSD. There is also an M.2 A-key 2230 slot for an optional WiFi and SMA antenna kit.



EPX-APLP

The ECS-APCL supports dual 4K displays with a DP++ at up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz and an HDMI port at up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz. Major ports include 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and an RS-232 COM port. You also get a line-out jack with Realtek ALC662 2-channel audio.

The system has a 12V lockable jack and an ATX supply. It ships with an adapter that provides 100~240Vac/50~60Hz input and 60W (12V @ 5A) output. Other features include a power button with LED, a watchdog, and HW monitoring.

The 1-Kg, aluminum and metal system offers optional DIN-rail and L-bracket wall mounting. It supports -10 to 50°C temperatures and 40°C @ 95% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “coming soon” ECS-APCL. More information may be found in Avalue’s announcement and product page.