Apollo Lake mini-PC offers WiFi and a USB Type-C port with DP

Winmate’s rugged, Linux-friendly “EAC Mini EACIL22S” mini-PC runs on an Intel Apollo Lake processor and offers 64GB eMMC, WiFi, a DisplayPort-ready USB Type-C port, and dual GbE and USB 2.0 ports,



Winmate has begun adding some Linux-supported systems to its largely Windows-driven embedded lineup, including the recent FM10A VMC touch-panel computer for forklifts. Now, it has launched a rugged, Apollo Lake based mini-PC with Ubuntu 16.04, Linux 4.1.5, or Win 10 IoT Enterprise. The 115 x 90 x 31mm, 0.8 Kilogram EAC Mini EACIL22S follows a similar, but NXP i.MX6 based, EAC Mini EACFA20 system that runs Android 6.0.







EAC Mini EACIL22S



The fanless EAC Mini EACIL22S is designed for smart factory and other outdoor IoT gateway duty. The system falls in the middle of the size spectrum compared to other Apollo Lake systems billed as mini-PCs. It’s about the same size as Logic Supply’s CL200 . Smaller models include ADL’s 86 x 81 x 33mm ADLEPC-1500 and larger contenders include Aaeon’s 166 x 106.6 x 37mm Boxer-6405

The system ships with a dual-core, 1.1GHz Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP backed up by 4GB LPDDR3-1866 RAM. It also offers 64GB eMMC storage, as well as 2x GbE ports and a WiFi module with optional SMA antennas.

The EACIL22S is further equipped with 2x USB 2.0 host ports and a USB Type-C port that enables DisplayPort or USB output or up to 15W power input. There’s also a terminal block input with adapter cable that handles a wide-range 9-36V, as well as a 12V/36W AC adapter, chassis grounding protection, power and reset buttons, and a watchdog timer.







EAC Mini EACIL22S detail view

The IP30 protected system offers a somewhat extended 0 to 55°C range. It also features IEC 60068-2-64 (vibration) and IEC 60068-2-27 (shock) resistance. VESA and wall mounting are optional.



Further information

The EAC Mini EACIL22S appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Winmate’s EAC Mini EACIL22S product page.

