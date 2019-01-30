Apollo Lake mini-PC builds on eNUC board

Portwell’s fanless, Linux-friendly “RICH-61D0” embedded PC is built around its “WUX-N” NUC board with an Apollo Lake SoC, SATA III, GbE, HDMI, DP, M.2-based wireless, and 4x USB ports.



Portwell has launched a wireless-ready industrial mini-PC built around its WUX-N series eNUC boards. We covered the WUX-3455 model a year ago, which is equipped with Intel’s quad-core Celeron J3455. The NUC-sized RICH-61D0 computer instead defaults to the WUX-3350 WUX-N model (dual-core Celeron N3350), with an optional WUX-4200 (quad-core Pentium N4200). No OS support was listed for the RICH-61D0, but the datasheet includes the familiar Tux penguin logo.







RICH-61D0 (left) and WUX-N

(click images to enlarge)



The separately available WUX-3350 and WUX-4200 are otherwise identical to the 101.6 x 101.6mm WUX-3455. (For full specs, see the link above.) The specs are also much the same for the 135 x 113 x 41mm RICH-61D0 system, which targets industrial automation, medical equipment, and other communications and IoT devices.

The fanless RICH-61D0 offers up to 8GB RAM via dual slots, with 32GB or 64GB eMMC 5.0, SATA III, and a microSD slot. You get HDMI 1.4a (3840 x 2160) and DisplayPort (4096 x 2160) plus Realtek ALC255 driven audio I/O.







RICH-61D0 front and back detail views

(click images to enlarge)







WUX-N portside detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The RICH-61D0 is further equipped with GbE, RS-232, and 4x USB 3.0 ports plus two more USB 2.0 headers. An M.2 E+A slot supports various wireless options including WiFi/Bluetooth, 3G, and 4G, which are supported here with dual antenna mounts, but no SIM slots.There’s no mention of the optional TPM chip listed for the WUX-N boards, but you get a watchdog timer and hardware monitoring. Like the mainboard, the RICH-61D0 has a 12-19V wide-range DC input and a 0 to 60°C temperature range.



Further information

The RICH-61D0 appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Portwell’s RICH-61D0 announcement and product page. More on the WUX-N boards may be found here.

