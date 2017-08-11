Apollo Lake Mini-ITX SBC offers plenty of storage and expansion hooks

Axiomtek’s “MANO310” Mini-ITX SBC features the dual-core Celeron N3350 with triple display support and PCIe, mini-PCIe, SATA, and M.2 expansion.



Like Axiomtek’s Intel Bay Trail based MANO500, but unlike most Intel Apollo Lake based mini-ITX boards we’ve covered, including DFI’s recent Ali17x, the new MANO310 is not a “thin mini-ITX” board. However, it targets embedded applications in “harsh environments such as medical healthcare, in-vehicle infotainment, mobile kiosk, gaming, digital entertainment, signage, portable POS, and much more,” says Axiomtek.

Despite the “harsh” terminology, the temperature range is a fairly modest 0 to 60°C, and there’s no claimed shock or vibration resistance. The board does, however, have a wide-range 12-to-24V power supply.







MANO310

MANO310 (left) and detail view

Axiomtek built the board around Intel’s 14nm, dual-core, Celeron N3350, which has a 1.1/2.4GHz clock rate and 6W TDP. No OS support is listed, but it should run Linux with no problem and the company’s OS support for its other mini-ITX SBCs generally includes Linux, as well as Windows 7, 8.1, and 10.You can load up to 8GB of DDR3L-1600 RAM, and store data using SATA-600, SDXC, and M.2 SSD connections. Triple-display support is available through the HDMI, VGA and LVDS connections.

In addition to the HDMI and VGA ports, other coastline ports include 2x GbE ports, 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, 2x audio jacks, and keyboard and mouse connections. Internally, you get 2x USB 2.0, 8-channel DIO, and 4x RS-232 interfaces, with one of the four offering +5/+12V support.

For expansion, the MANO310 provides PCIe and mini-PCIe slots, as well as a SIM card slot. The 170 x 170 x 1.6mm MANO310 is further equipped with a watchdog, hardware monitoring, and a Lithium 3V/220 mAH battery.



Further information

The MANO310 is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Axiomtek’s MANO310 product page.

