Apollo Lake Mini-ITX board has thin profile

Winmate’s “IP70” is an industrial thin Mini-ITX board with an Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 plus up to 8GB DDR3L, 2x GbE, 2x SATA, 2x M.2, 4x USB 3.0, DP, HDMI, and -20 to 60°C support.



Winmate has posted details on a “new” low-profile Mini-ITX board with an Intel Apollo Lake SoC and a -20 to 60°C range. No OS support is listed for the IP70, but the company’s Apollo Lake based EAC Mini EACIL22S runs Linux and Windows.







IP70 detail view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)







IP70



The IP70 backs up the quad-core, 1.1GHz/2.5GHz Pentium N420 with up to 8GB dual-socket, 1866MHz DDR3L. Coastline ports include 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.0, and single DP 1.2 (4096 x 2160 @60Hz) and HDMI 1.4b (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) ports. There is also an HD-ready LVDS interface with backlight brightness support plus an optional VGA or eDP interface. An audio I/O jack and speaker header are also available along with an On-Screen-Display (OSD) membrane control.One of the two SATA III interfaces (with SATA power) is deactivated when the M.2 B-key slot is loaded with an mSATA SSD. There’s also an M.2- E-key for WiFi and an optional PCIe 2.0 connector. Internal I/O includes 4x USB 2.0, 3x RS-232, RS-232/422/485, and DIO.

The 170 x 170mm board has a 12V DC jack and input header plus headers for 5V and 12V external power. The board provides 10 ~ 95%, non-condensing humidity resistance.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “new” IP70. More information may be found on Winmate’s product page.