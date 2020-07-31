Apollo Lake industrial mini-PC supports Linux

Vecow’s Linux-ready, -40 to 75°C tolerant “SPC-4010C” industrial mini-PC is built around a dual-core Apollo Lake SoC with up to 8GB RAM, 2x GbE, SATA, HDMI, 4x USB, and 2x mini-PCIe with SIM card and mSATA.



Vecow announced a minor revision to its Apollo Lake based SPC-4010 mini-PC called the SPC-4010C. If you already know about the SPC-4010, all you need to do is read the following paragraph. However, if like us, you are new to the SPC-4000 series, you may be interested in joining us for a brief tour of all six Apollo Lake based SPC-4000 models below. The fanless systems supports Linux and Win 10 for machine vision, robot control, infotainment, factory automation, intelligent control, and other compact AIoT applications.







SPC-4010C, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







SPC-4000 series except for missing SPC-4020A

(click image to enlarge)



The SPC-4010C has the same 155 x 110 x 44mm, 0.8 kg footprint and -40 to 75°C operating range as the SPC-4010 and has identical features except for the following. The SPC-4010C defaults to the dual-core, 1.3GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3930, which has a low 6.5W TDP instead of the quad-core x7-E3950 on the other SPC-4000 models. The dual RS-232/422/485 ports lack the isolation found on the SPC-4010 and there is no 2U rackmount option.Otherwise, the two systems are the same, with 1GB to 8GB 1866MHz DDR3L, a 2.5-inch HDD/SSD bracket with SATA III support, and mSATA via a mini-PCIe slot. A second mini-PCIe slot similarly supports PCIe and USB and is accompanied by a SIM card socket with optional 4G/GPS and WiFi/BT modules with antennas.

The SPC-4010C and the SPC-4010 are further equipped with 2x Intel 1210-driven GbE ports, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x USB 2.0 ports, plus 2x USB 2.0 headers. A lockable HDMI port supports up to 3840 x 2160 @30Hz resolution and there is a VGA port for up to 1920 x 1440 @60Hz.

Other features include the dual COM ports, a watchdog timer, HW monitoring, optional TPM 2.0, and 3x LEDs. Realtek ALC892 powered mic-in and line-out jacks are also available.







SPC-4010C detail views

(click image to enlarge)



The system has a 12V DC input and remote switch, both via terminal blocks, plus optional adapters. Humidity resistance is listed as 5% to 95% non-condensing, plus 95% @75°C relative humidity, and there are EMC certifications. Wall mounting is standard and a DIN-rail mount is optional.



SPC-4020 and SPC-4020A

In addition to the SPC-4010C and the SPC-4010, there is a taller, 155 x 111 x 68mm SPC-4020 model and an even taller, 155 x 111 x 84mm SPC-4020A model. These are both the same as the SPC-4010, but with the following exceptions.







SPC-4020 (left) and new SPC-4010C

(click images to enlarge)



The SPC-4020 and SPC-4020A add two standard RS-232/422/485 ports in addition to the two isolated ports for 4x COM ports overall. They also add 8-in/8-out isolated DIO, a third mini-PCIe with PCIe/USB, and an M/2 B-key socket, which is typically used for WiFi/BT. The SPC-4020A differs from the SPC-4020 by dint of its wide-range 9-36V input.



SPC-4500 and SPC-4600

The SPC-4500 and SPC-4600 have a different, 150 x 106 x 63mm, 1.2 kg form factor and port layout than the other mini-PCs. The features are the same as the wide-range, 9-36V SPC-4020A but with the following exceptions.

The SPC-4500 and SPC-4600 move to 4x USB 3.0 ports, but there is no mention of additional USB headers. Instead of HDMI and VGA ports, you get a DisplayPort at up to 4096 x 2160 @60Hz and DVI-I at up to 3840 x 2160 @60Hz. On the other hand, the systems lack the third mini-PCIe slot and mic jack.







SPC-4600, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The SPC-4600 has the same features as the SPC-4500 except that the dual GbE ports add 802.3at compliant, 25.5W/48V PoE+. The SPC-4600 adds a 16-mode ignition control and it also offers the 16-bit DIO found on the SPC-4020 and SPC-4020A, but which is missing on the SPC-4500.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SPC-4010C. More information may be found in Vecow’s SPC-4010C announcement and its launch page to the product pages for all six SPC-4000 mini-PCs.

