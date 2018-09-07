Apollo Lake industrial computer offers wide range of display panels

Cincoze’s “P1101” embedded PC is built around an Intel Apollo Lake SoC, and offers -40 to 70°C support, shock and vibration resistance, triple displays, and support for Cincoze’s CDS line of display panels.



Cincoze has launched a new line of P1100 “fanless slim embedded computers” starting with a P1101 model. The company describes the product line as “One Computer, Two Appliances,” which means it can be used as a standalone embedded computer or mounted on one of Cincoze’s many CDS-branded panel displays to turn it into a panel PC.







P1101, front and back

The rugged, 204.5 x 149.0 x 41.5mm P1101 is smaller than Cincoze’s Intel 7th or 6th Gen Core based DX-1000 industrial computer, but larger than its Intel Bay Trail based DA-1000 , which is sold by Logic Supply. You get a choice of two quad-core Apollo Lake SoCs: an Atom x7-E3950 at up to 2.00GHz or a Pentium N4200 at up to 2.50GHz.

Apollo Lake offers 1.7 times more computing power than Intel Bay Trail Atom systems, while offering enhanced Intel HD Graphics 505 and faster memory speeds, says Cincoze. The system ships with Windows 10 but supports Linux “by project.”







P1101 side views

The P1101 supports up to 8GB of DDR3L 1333/1600/1866MHz RAM via a single socket. There’s a 2.5 SATA 3.0 HDD/SSD bay, and mSATA is available on one of the two full-size mini-PCIe slots. A SIM card interface and 4x antenna holes are also onboard.

Triple independent displays are enabled via a DisplayPort ([email protected]), an HD-ready VGA port, and a special connector for the CDS displays. The system offers external LCD on/off and brightness controls, and you get dual audio jacks and dual 2W speakers.







P1101 connecting to CDS connector

P1101 detail views

The P1101 is further equipped with 4x USB 3.0 ports, 4x RS-232/422/485 COM ports, a watchdog, and 8x isolated DIO via a terminal block. Dual Intel-based GbE ports offer WoL, Teaming, Jumbo Frame, and PXE support. Cincoze supports both GbE ports with a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) option via a module that connects to its homegrown CFM (Control Function Module) interface. The CFM interface also supports a power ignition sensing module.The P1101 supports a -40 to 70°C range and offers anti-shock/vibration support per IEC60068-2-27 and IEC60068-2-64, respectively. There’s a 9-48VDC AT/ATX power input via a terminal block, a SuperCap backup battery, and a variety of power-related buttons and switches, including remote on/off.

Other features include reverse power, over voltage, and over current protection, as well as ESD and surge protection. Wall, VESA, CDS, and DIN-rail mounting are available, and there’s an optional 60W or 120W adapter.

Cincoze’s optional CDS panel displays range from 8.4 to 21.5 inches, with P-Cap multi-touch or resistive single-touch technology. You can also use the P1101 to replace older Cincoze computers on CDS-based panel-PCs.



No pricing or availability information was provided for the P1101. More information may be found on Cincoze’s P1101 product page.

