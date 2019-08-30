Apollo Lake industrial computer is only 26mm tall

Nexcom’s compact, rugged “NISE 51” industrial computer runs Linux or Windows on a dual-core Apollo Lake Celeron with a pair each of GbE, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, M.2, and RS232 plus RS422/485, DP, and mini-PCIe.



Nexcom has announced an “affordable” and “cost effective” computer for smart factory and M2M applications that measures a trim 162 x 150 x 26mm. The rugged NISE 51 runs Linux 4.1 or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on an up to 2.4GHz, dual-core Celeron N3550 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation.







NISE 51, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



You can load up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 via a single socket. The system provides 16GB eMMC, upgradable to 32GB by request. Mass storage is available via an optional 2242 module for the M.2 B-Key slot, which also supports LTE.

In addition, the computer provides the rarely seen M.2 A-Key for WiFi/Bluetooth, as well as a mini-PCIe slot for WiFi/BT, LTE, or 3.5G cellular. There’s an external SIM card slot, as well as 3x antenna holes for an optional external WiFi/3.5G antenna

The NISE 51 is further equipped with 2x Intel I211-AT driven GbE ports with WoL, teaming, and PXE boot. Other features include 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 3x serial COM ports, one of which offers RS232/485. A lockable DisplayPort is on board along with an audio line-out jack, 3x LEDs, and internal 8-bit GPIO and RS232/TX/RX/GND.

The NISE 51 powers up with a 12V/24V DC input with an ATX power switch and optional 24V, 60W power adapter. The system supports a -5 to 55°C operating range with ambient airflow and offers vibration resistance of 2Grms @ 5~500Hz and shock resistance rated at 50G, half sine, 11ms. Humidity tolerance is listed as 10% to 95% (non-condensing). Nexcom’s web-based IoT Studio configuration tool is available for data extraction to private or public cloud services.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “cost effective” NISE 51. More information may be found in Nexcom’s NISE 51 announcement and product page.