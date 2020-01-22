Apollo Lake in-vehicle PCs have four PoE ports

Nexcom’s “nROK 6222” and similar “VTC 6222” are rugged, Linux-ready in-vehicle computers with an Intel Apollo Lake SoC, 5x GbE (4x with PoE), 3x mini-PCIe, 2x SATA, 2x HDMI, and CAN, serial, VGA, USB 3.0, and GPS.



Nexcom announced a nROK 6222 computer for rolling stock applications and a similar VTC 6222 system for more general-purpose in-vehicle usage. Both systems run Linux or Win 10 on an up to 2GHz, quad-core Atom E3950 from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. They’re both designed to connect with IP surveillance cameras via 4x Power-over-Ethernet (802.3af/at) enabled GbE ports. They can also assist centralized fleet management applications with extensive wireless support.







nROK 6222, front and back

(click images to enlarge)







VTC 6222, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The nROK 6222 adds EN50155 railway compliance and offers a train-friendly DC 24/36V input with a rugged, M12-style port and ignition support. There’s also an optional DC 24/100V external supply with isolation. The nROK 6222 provides M12 connectors for the 5x GbE ports (including one standard GbE) and a combo port with dual USB 2.0 interfaces. The audio I/O port has a rugged M8 connector.By comparison, the VTC 6222 has standard RJ45 Ethernet (4x PoE, 1x standard) ports and USB ports plus a 9-48V DC input. It also adds a second audio line-out in addition to mic-in and line-out jacks.

Otherwise, the two models are almost identical. They both ship with 4GB to 8GB DDR3L-1866 and provide 2x externally accessible, 2.5-inch SATA 3.0 bays for SSDs.

Above the SATA bays is a compartment with removable cover that houses an SD slot and dual SIM card slots. Along with 5x SMA antennas, these SIM slots support one half-size and 2x full-size and mini-PCIe slots. One of the full-size slots, which offers USB 3.0 support, can be swapped out for an M.2 B-key slot as a BOM option. There’s also a U-blox NEO-M8N GNSS module for GPS/Glonass/QZSS/Galileo/Beidou support and a 3-axis G-Sensor with 10-bit resolution.

Both the nROK 6222 and VTC 6222 provide 2x HDMI 1.4b ports and a single VGA port. There’s also a USB 3.0 host port in addition to the dual USB 2.0 ports, as well as an internal USB DOM (disk on module) that holds the operating system.

Both models provide a DB9-style RS232 port plus DB15 connectors for isolated, 4-in/4-out DIO and a multi-port that combines single RS422/RS485, RS232, and CAN 2.0B. The VTC 6222’s multi-port also supports a 12VDC, 2A output.

Other features include an optional TPM 2.0 chip and 12x LEDs, 3x of which are programmable. Power-related features include power and reset buttons, selectable boot-up and shut-down voltage, 8-level power on/off delay, S3/S4 suspend mode, a watchdog, and an RTC.

Both systems support -40 to 70°C temperatures with 10% to 90% (non-condensing) humidity tolerance. Vibration protections are compliant with MIL-STD-810G, Method 514.6, Category 4 and shock resistance is rated as MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure I. The 260 x 196 x 66.5mm systems weigh 3.4 g (nROK 6222) or 3.2 g (VTC 6222).



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the nROK 6222 and VTC 6222. More information may be found in Nexcom’s announcement and on the nROK 6222 and VTC 6222 product pages.