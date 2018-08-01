Apollo Lake embedded PC boasts eight PoE+ ports

Lanner’s Linux-ready, 1U “NVA-3000” embedded computer for video surveillance and machine vision is equipped with an Apollo Lake SoC, up to 4GB LPDDR4, dual GbE, 8x GbE with PoE+, 2x USB 3.0, and a SATA bay.



Lanner Electronics’ 1U sized, 310 x 220 x 44mm NVA-3000 system supports video surveillance, machine vision, and industrial automation applications. Like its recent, Intel Kaby Lake based V6S vehicle surveillance NVR computer, the computer features 10x GbE ports, with 8x of them supporting Power-over-Ethernet for connecting IP cameras.







NVA-3000, front and back

The NVA-3000 runs Linux kernel 3.12, as well as Windows 10 IoT, 7, 8.1, or WES7, on a choice of two quad-core Intel Apollo Lake SoCs: the 1.1GHz Pentium N400 and 1.6GHz Atom x7-E3950. Standard SKUs include the Pentium with 8GB eMMC and the x7-E3950 with the maximum of 64GB eMMC. You can load up to 4GB of 2400MHz LPDDR4 RAM via a single socket.

With the help of a Marvell 88E6390 Ethernet Switch, the 8x Power-over-Ethernet ports use PoE+ (802.3at) technology, which offers up to 25.5W per port rather than 15.4W for standard 802.3af PoE. There are also two standard GbE ports with Intel I210IT and I210IS controllers.







NVA-3000 detail view

The NVA-3000 is equipped with a 3.5-inch HDD/SSD SATA III bay. It’s unclear if this is in addition to the separately listed “2x onboard SATA ports.” The system also offers 2x USB 3.0 ports, 4x DI, 8x DO, a watchdog, a reset button, and LEDs.

The 54VDC ATX power supply uses a terminal block connector. The system is equipped with dual fans and supports a modest 0 to 40°C range. It offers IEC 60068-2-64 compliant vibration resistance (0.5Grms, random 5 ~500 Hz, 40 mins/axis).



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the NVA-3000. More information may be found on Lanner’s NVA-3000 product page.