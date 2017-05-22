Apollo Lake COM Express module has onboard microSD and eMMC

The COM Express Compact Type 6 “MSC C6C-AL” taps Intel’s Apollo Lake and offers up to 16GB DDR3L, microSD and optional eMMC, plus support for 5x PCIe slots.



MSC Technologies continues to round out its line of Intel “Apollo Lake” computer-on-modules with a 95 x95mm COM Express Compact Type 6 MSC C6C-AL. Like its recent Qseven form factor MSC Q7-AL and SMARC-based MSC SM2F-AL, as well as its earlier, COM Express Mini Type 10 MSC C10M-AL, the MSC C6C-AL supports all five Apollo Lake SoCs. These include the quad-core and dual-core Atom 3900 parts, as well as the dual-core Celeron N3350 and quad-core Pentium N4200.

The default OS is Windows 10, with a Linux BSP available upon request. Other recent Linux-supported Type 6 Compact modules with Apollo Lake include Axiomtek’s CEM313.







Two versions of the MSC C6C-AL

(click image to enlarge)



Like all these MSC modules, the MSC C6C-AL is available in both 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models. With up to 16GB DDR3L-1866, it offers twice the maximum RAM of any of these modules, as well last year’s Intel Braswell based, Compact Type 6 MSC C6C-BW . The module ships with a microSD slot and optional eMMC (amount unspecified). A GbE controller is also onboard.

The MSC C6C-AL supports triple independent displays, with a pair of DDI interfaces supporting DisplayPort 1.2 and/or HDMI 1.4b ports with up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz or 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz resolution, respectively. Depending on the SoC model, you get either a dual-channel, 18/24-bit LVDS interface with up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz or an eDP 1.3 port with 4K support. HD audio support is available, and dual MIPI-CSI camera links are said to be optional via a feature connector.

The MSC C6C-AL supports dual SATA 3.0 (6Gbps) ports, as well as 4x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 ports. You also get up to 5x PCIe x1 and LPCBus expansion. Additional features include a watchdog, system monitoring, fan control, and TPM 1.2. The MSC C6C-AL optionally offers hardware based security compliant to the requirements of TCG (Trusted Computing Group).

The module ships with a wide range 5-20V power input, a passive heat sink, an active heat sink with fan, and a heat spreader. Optional carriers include the MSC C6-MB-EV Mini-ITX board, as well as an unnamed ATX form factor board, probably the MSC C6-MB-EVA.



Further information

The MSC C6C-AL appears to be available now, with pricing unstated. More information may be found on MSC’s MSC C6C-AL product page.

