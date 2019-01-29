Railway computer runs Ubuntu on Apollo Lake

Adlink has launched a rugged, Linux-ready “DMI-1210” touch-panel PC for train drivers with an Atom x5-E3930, a 12.1-inch touchscreen, EN 50155 compilance, MVB and CAN interfaces, and wireless options including 4G and GNSS.



Adlink’s DMI-1210 touch-panel computer is primarily designed as an HMI unit for train drivers but can also be used as a control panel for passenger information systems, surveillance systems, or railway diagnostics and communications applications. Compliant with EN 50155 railway ruggedization standards, the system offers a Multifunction Vehicle Bus (MVB) interface for data transmission on the train communication network (TCN).







DMI-1210 (left) and rear detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The DMI-1210 runs Windows 10 or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS with Qt on the dual-core Atom x5-E3930, a 1.3GHz, 6.5W TDP SoC from Intel’s Apollo Lake generation. The system ships with 4GB or 8GB DDR3L-1600 RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.0, with 64GB available on request. For additional storage, you get a CFast slot with accessible cover and a SATA-ready M.2 slot.

The 12.1-inch, 1024 x 768 color display provides 5-wire resistive touch. Display specs include a 4:3 aspect ratio, 700:1 contrast ratio, 600cd/m2 luminance, a front-bezel light sensor, and software based brightness controls.

The DMI-1210 is equipped with dual GbE ports (Intel I210-IT) with rugged M12 connectors, 2kV isolation, and support for WoL and teaming. Dual DB9 ports support MVB and CAN, or can be dedicated to either interface. The MVB port is driven via optional PC/104 or mini-PCIe modules, and CAN is supported by an optional mini-PCIe card.







DMI-1210 rear views

(click images to enlarge)



Dual mini-PCIe slots are available for optional WiFi Bluetooth and 3G or 4G LTE cellular modems. It’s unclear if these are the same slots used by the optional CAN and MVB. Each slot is accompanied by its own micro-SIM slot, and there are also 4x RP-SMA antenna connector cutouts.

A 72-channel, high-sensitivity GNSS receiver is referred by Adlink as both built-in and optional, depending on the citation. It supports a variety of GPS standards and is accompanied by its own SMA antenna connector.

The DMI-1210 is further equipped with a USB 3.0 host port with dust cover, a USB 1.1 port with 2kV isolation via an M8 connector, and an internal USB 2.0 connector. You also get dual RS-232/422/485 serial connections via DB-9 ports, an audio mic-in and line-out interface via an M8 connector, and 3x LEDs.

Ruggedization features include EN50155 compliant -25 to 70°C, shock, and vibration resistance. The system provides front-panel IP65 protection and IP20 rear protection, with IP42 available on request. Other rated protections are available for humidity, EMC, altitude, and electrical isolation (EN50124-1).

The 310 x 248 x 87.3mm, 4.6 kg computer features a +24V/+36V/+72V/+110VDC nominal power input via a 4-pin A-coded M12 connector. Maximum power consumption is listed as 22W. The system is available with Adlink’s Smart Embedded Management Agent (SEMA) 3.5 management tools.



Further information

The DMI-1210 is available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Adlink’s DMI-1210 announcement and product page