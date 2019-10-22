Apollo Lake based panel PC series features PoE

IEI unveiled an “AFL-3” series of Apollo Lake based panel PCs with PoE support, M.2 storage and wireless, and 7-, 10.1-, 12.1-, or 15.6-inch HD capacitive touchscreens.



IEI announced a series of “light industrial” interactive panel PCs with Power-over-Ethernet support. The fanless, PCAP AFL-3 series run on an Apollo Lake SoC. As with IEI’s Intel Coffee Lake based, 15- to 24-inch PPC-F-Q370 panel PC, no OS support was listed, and there’s an optional Windows 10 IoT Enterprise package available. Yet, Linux should work fine here, and would not cost you a dime.







AFL3-W10A-AL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



AFL3-W07A-AL — 7-inch, 1024 x 600, 16:9 ratio, 500 cd/m² brightness, 700:1 contrast, 150/145 viewing angles, 20,000 backlight

AFL3-W10A-AL — 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800, 16:10, 350 cd/m², 800:1, 170 /170, 15,000

AFL3-12A-AL — 12.1-inch, 1024 x 768, 4:3, 500 cd/m², 700:1, 160/160, 50,000

AFL3-W15A-AL — 15.6-inch, 1366 x 768, 16:9, 400 cd/m², 500:1, 170/160, 50,000

The AFL-3 series is available in the following models:

Aside from the display specs listed above, the 10.1-, 12.1-, and 15.6-inch models have almost identical features while the separately announced, 7-inch AFL3-W07A-AL has a different chassis design and fewer features. It also has a dual-core, up to 2.3GHz Intel Celeron N3350 with 6W TDP instead of the quad-core, 1.5/2.6GHz Celeron J3455 with 10W TDP on the other models.







AFL3-W07A-AL (left) and AFL3-12A-AL

(click images to enlarge)



Like the AFL3-W07A-AL, the 10.1-inch AFL3-W10A-AL lacks the 2.5-inch SATA II bay of the 12.1- and 15.6-inch models. While the AFL3-W07A-AL has a 2W mono speaker, the AFL3-W10A-AL has a 2W stereo speaker and the other two models have a stereo 3W speaker.

All four models provide up to 8GB 1866MHz DDR3L RAM. There’s also an M.2 B+M-key 2242 slot with USB and SATA signals plus an optional “E-Windows” M.2 B+M-key slot and an M.2 A-key 2230 slot that appears to be pre-populated with an 802.11ac/Bluetooth 4.1 wireless module.







AFL3-15A-AL and internal diagram

(click images to enlarge)



One of the two available Gigabit Ethernet ports provide PoE support. On the AFL3-W07A-AL, this is a standard 803.2at PoE function for powering external equipment. The other models instead provide an optional, 803.2af/at/bt-compliant Type4 module with PD support, enabling the device to draw 71W power from other devices such as a PoE switch while powering other devices with up to 90W output.

Other common features include 2x 5Gbps USB 3.1 Gen1 (i.e. USB 3.0) and 2x USB 2.0 ports. The three larger models add an HDMI port, an audio out jack, and RS-232 (DB9) and RS-232/422/485 (RJ45) serial ports. All but the 7-inch model also supply a digital mic and a 2-megapixel low-light camera.







AFL3-W07A-AL (left) and AFL3-W015A-AL detail views (other models are the same as AFL3-W015A-AL )

(click images to enlarge)



The AFL3-W07A-AL has a 12V input while its siblings provide 9-30V support. There are also power, reset, AT/ATX, and clear CMOS buttons and switches.

All the models support -20 to 50˚C temperatures with 10% to 95% (non-condensing) humidity resistance. The AFL3-W07A-AL features IP65-rated front-panel protection while the others offer IP64. Their PCAP touchscreens all provide anti-UV/anti-glare coating.

Options include panel, wall, stand, V-stand, rack, and arm VESA mounting kits. Other accessories include HDDs and SDDs as well as a magnetic card reader, barcode scanner, and RFID reader.



Further information

IEI’s AFL3 series is available now with pricing undisclosed. More information may be found in IEI’s AFL3-W07A-A and AFL3 series announcements, as well as a separate PoE-focused AFL3 series announcement that offers links to all four product pages.