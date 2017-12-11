Apollo Lake based IoT gateway and embedded controller runs Ubuntu

Adlink’s rugged “MXE-210” gateway offers Atom x7-E3950 or x5-E3930 SoCs, industrial protocol support, and mini-PCIe wireless and storage options.



The Intel Apollo Lake based MXE-210 adds to a line of rugged Adlink MXE computers such as the Bay Trail Atom based MXE-200i. The compact, 140 x 110 x 58mm MXE-210 is an “IIoT-ready combination embedded controller and IoT gateway” designed for rugged industrial automation, transportation, agriculture/aquaculture, and smart city applications, says Adlink.







MXE-210 with (left) and without DIN-rail mounting

(click images to enlarge)



When used as a controller, the MXE-210 “leverages the same protocols to directly communicate with and manage any standard industrial device,” says the company. It supports a variety of wireless technologies via mini-PCIe, as well as industrial protocols including Modbus, EtherCAT, DDS, and MQTT. It also supports a CANOpen implementation provided by Prismtech’s Vortex Edge Connect industrial IoT middleware.

Three temperature ranges are available — 0 to 50°C, -20 to 70°C, and -40°C to 85°C. When equipped with an mSATA SSD, vibration resistance is rated as 5 Grms, 5-500 Hz, 3 axes, and shock is listed as 100 G, half sine 11ms duration.







MXE-210 front and rear panel details

(click image to enlarge)



The aluminum alloy built computer supports EMI/EMS EN 61000-6- 4/2 certified protection in extreme environments, as well as EN 50155 EMC compliance, making it suitable for use with rolling stock. There’s a wide-range 6-36VDC power input and an optional 40W AC-DC adapter. DIN-rail mounting is standard, and wall mounting is optional.

The MXE-210 runs 64-bit versions of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise on a quad-core, 1.6GHz/2.0GHz Atom x7-E3950 with 12W TDP or a dual-core, 1.3GHz/1.8GHz Atom x5-E3930 with 6.5W TDP. The system ships with 2GB DDR3L-1600, expandable to 8GB via a single SODIMM slot.







MXE-210 mainboard details

(click image to enlarge)







MXE-210 block diagram

(click image to enlarge)



Storage features include a microSD slot, a full-size mini-PCIe slot dedicated to mSATA, and an optional 2.5-inch SATA interface. Several MLC-grade SATA and mSATA SSDs are optional.The mSATA mini-PCIe interface appears to be in addition to two more full-sized mini-PCIe slots, which are accompanied by a uSIM slot that supports optional wireless kits with antennas for WiFi/Bluetooth, 3G, 4G LTE, and LoRa. The uSIM slot can be swapped out for an optional (by project) embedded SIM (e-SIM) slot that automatically switches between regional networks, “enabling a more secure and robust alternative to multiple SIM cards currently to deliver data as rolling stock moves between regions.”

The MXE-210’s front panel provides a DisplayPort 1.2 with DP++ support, as well as 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x RS232/422/485 ports. A watchdog, power button, and LEDs are also available. Options include audio mic-in and line-out, as well as two more RS232/422/485 ports, and 8x isolated DI with interrupt with 8x isolated DO interfaces. The serial and DIDO options won’t be ready until Q1 2018.

Security features include TPM 2.0, Intel Boot Guard, and UEFI Secured Boot. The system also integrates support for Adlink’s SEMA 3.5 device monitoring solution “with BMC.”



Further information

The MXE-210 appears to be available at an undisclosed price. More information may be found at Adlink’s MXE-210 announcement and product page.

