Apollo Lake based in-vehicle PC supports CAN or OBDII+ telematics

Acrosser’s rugged, Linux-ready “AIV-APL1V1FL” in-vehicle PC has a quad Pentium N4200 with 2x SATA bays, 3x mini-PCIe, and CAN or OBDII+ J1939 telematics.



Acrosser’s fanless AIV-APL1V1FL computer is designed for fleet management, much like earlier models such as the wider-frame AIV-HM76V1FL (Intel 3rd Gen Intel Core “Ivy Bridge”) and AVI-QM97V1FL (5th Gen Core “Broadwell”) computers. The AIV-APL1V1FL instead adopts an Intel Pentium N4200 from the Apollo Lake generation. Like the previous models it offers a CAN 2.0A/2.0B port for plugging into a truck’s telematics system, and it also gives you the option of swapping that out for a OBDII+ J1939 telematics port.







AIV-APL1V1FL from both sides

The system supports “advanced driver management to prevent dangers and to take proactive measures to improve fuel economy and costs,” says Acrosser. It can also be used on public transit vehicles with support for video surveillance system for driver coaching, vehicle performance tracking, and safety monitoring. Installed on an ambulance, it can be used to improve route planning and telemedicine service.

The AIV-APL1V1FL supports up to 8GB DDR3L-1866 RAM, and features 2x swappable, SATA III based 2.5-inch bays with anti-vibration support. Anti-shock support is offered if you use SSDs instead of HDDs.

The AIV-APL1V1FL is further equipped with 2x Intel i210AT Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well as 3x mini-PCIe slots instead of 2x on the earlier models. Optional mini-PCIe-based wireless modules include Quectel or Sierra 4G + GPS + Glonass modules, a Realtek (2T2R) WiFi-ac + BT, and a Sparklan (2T2R) WiFi-n + BT module.

Separate antennas are available for GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G LTE, and there’s also a fifth antenna. Acrosser provides 2x SIM card slots that enable cards to be swapped via an external latch opening.







AIV-APL1V1FL detail views

The system ships with DVI and VGA ports, as well as a 4-channel analog video capture “Gapture” port that supports an optional Yuan SC330N4 capture card with test cable. You also get 3x audio jacks, 4x USB 3.0 ports, and 4x serial ports, one of which includes an RS-232/422/485 port.

There’s also an external 8-bit GPIO port that sits above the CAN or OBDII+ port, as well as a watchdog. Options include a TPM 1.2 or 2.0 security chip and a G-SenSor gyro sensor.

The fanless, 260 x 195 x 63mm AIV-APL1V1FL supports -25 to 60°C temperatures. It’s protected against vibration per IEC 60068-2-64 and against shock per IEC 60068-2-27.

The 9-36V DC terminal block input is accompanied by a FUSE port, power on and off switches, and a remote switch. A power management system includes features like smart shutdown and reboot in case of an accident, as well as system boot and shut-down delays and a boot fail retry. Low battery voltage monitoring is also available.



Further information

The AIV-APL1V1FL appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found on Acrosser’s AIV-APL1V1FL product page.

