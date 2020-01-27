Apollo Lake and Allwinner based panel PCs target retail, kiosk, and medical jobs, and

Portwell’s LEAD Series panel PCs come with IP65-protected 21.5- and 23.6-inch capacitive touchscreens. Models include the Apollo Lake based LEAD-PPC with Linux, Win 10, or Android, and a LEAD-PND that runs Android 6.0 on an octa-core -A7 Allwinner A83T.



Earlier this month at CES, Portwell launched a line of LEAD Series panel PCs and touchscreen monitors. In addition to the Apollo Lake based LEAD-PPC and Allwinner A83T powered LEAD-PND, the company announced a LEAD-PD line of independent touchscreen monitors with no computer.







LEAD-PPC-2150 (same image for the LEAD-PND-2150 and LEAD-PD-2150)

(click image to enlarge)



This is the first Portwell panel PC we have covered, although the website offers product pages for the Apollo Lake based, Linux-ready JAVI and more feature-rich FUDA2 industrial panel PCs ranging up to 19 inches. There’s also an i.MX6-based. 10.1-inch COMBO Series.

The LEAD Series systems are larger than these earlier models — they’re available in both 21.5- and 23.6-inch capacitive touchscreen models. The LEAD Series is designed for less industrial settings including hospital/healthcare, retail, and transportation and tourist-oriented kiosk applications. The systems offer a “stylish, slim, and bezel-free” design and are available in black or white back shells. The white model shell is made of medical-grade, flame-retardant plastics.

Common features for all the LEAD Series products, including the monitor-only LEAD-PD models, include Twisted Nematic (TN) display panels with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 170°/160° viewing angles, 250 cd/m² brightness, LED backlighting, and 1000:1 contrast ratios. They offer P-CAP and 10-point multi-touch operation with glove touch support.

Ruggedization features include IP65 ingress protection on the front panel and certifications including CE (EN 55032 and EN 55024), FCC 47CFR Part 15 Subpart B, and EN 60068-2-6 for vibration and shock absorption. The fanless systems supply 75 x 75mm VESA mounting with landscape and portrait support.



LEAD-PPC

The 21.5-inch LEAD-PPC-2150 and 23.6-inch LEAD-PPC-2360 run Ubuntu 16.10, Yocto-based Linux, Android 6.0, or Win 10 IoT on Intel’s dual-core Atom x5-E3930 clocked at 1.3GHz to 1.8GHz. It’s possible the system is based on a Portwell compute module such as the PQ7-M108 Qseven module.







LEAD-PPC-2150 port view

(click image to enlarge)



The LEAD-PPC panel PCs can load up to 8GB DDR3L clocked at 1333/1600/1866MHz. There’s also a 128GB TLC mSATA SSD and onboard WiFi. The system is further equipped with 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, and single RS-232/422/485 and HDMI ports. There’s also a dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS interface and dual 3W speakers.

For power input you can use either a 12V DC jack with 65W AC/DC adapter or a 24V 3-pin terminal block connector with 60W AC/DC adapter. The system supports 0 to 50°C temperatures. An optional, medical-grade version of the LEAD-PPC called the MEDS-P2202/P2204 is certified to EN 60601-1-2 4th edition and EN 60601-1-1 3rd edition standards



LEAD-PND

The LEAD-PND systems are suitable for web-based networked display applications in addition to standard panel PC jobs. The 21.5-inch LEAD-PND-2150 and 23.6-inch LEAD-PND-2360 run Android 6.0 on an Allwinner A83T equipped with 8x Arm Cortex-A7 cores and a PowerVR Series 5 GPU. The SoC has appeared on products such as the Banana Pi BPI-M3 SBC, which is listed in our recent guide to 136 Linux/Android hacker boards.







LEAD-PND-2360, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The LEAD-PND panel PCs ship with 1GB DDR3L and 16GB eMMC. The systems provide HDMI, DisplayPort, and an optional VGA ports. The latter is selectable to switch to an RS-232 port for OSD duty. There’s also a dual-channel, 24-bit LVDS interface and dual 3W speakers.

The panel PCs provide 2x USB 3.0 and single GbE and micro-USB ports, with the latter dedicated to adding touchscreen support to connected displays. There’s WiFi and unlike the LEAD-PPC, there are keys for OSD remote control functions







LEAD-PND-2150 port view

(click image to enlarge)



You can use either a 12V DC jack with 40W AC/DC adapter or a 24V 3-pin terminal block connector with a 60W AC/DC adapter certified to VCCI-CISP 32: 2016. No temperature range was listed.



LEAD-PD

The 21.5-inch LEAD-PD-2150 and 23.6-inch LEAD-PD-2360 monitors lack onboard computers. The displays are equipped with 2x HDMI, VGA, and upstream and downstream USB 2.0 ports. There are dual 2W speakers, line-in and line-out audio jacks, and OSD keys.







LEAD-PD-2150 port view

(click image to enlarge)



The LEAD-PD touchscreens are equipped with a 20V DC jack and an 45W AC-DC adapter and power cord. There’s a 0 to 40°C operating range.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the LEAD Series systems. More information may be found in Portwell’s announcement and the LEAD Series product page.