AOpen’s new kiosk/signage systems span Kaby Lake and Whiskey Lake

AOpen’s compact, Linux-friendly “Digital Engine DE5500” embedded PC for kiosk and signage has a 7th Gen CPU, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x GbE, 3x M.2, and SATA. AOpen is also prepping a Whiskey Lake based smart kiosk with OpenVINO and RealSense.



Taiwanese signage vendor AOpen, which offers products such as its Android-driven, i.MX6-based MEP320 signage player, has launched an Intel 7th Gen Kaby Lake based signage and kiosk computer called the Digital Engine DE5500. The product supports Linux or Windows 10 and offers an optional AOpen Intelligent Control Unit (AiCU) smart kiosk control software package with “self-perception, self-determination, and self-execution” features.







Digital Engine DE5500

Digital Engine DE5500



AOpen also previewed an Intel Whiskey Lake-based smart kiosk product with RealSense cameras and OpenVINO support (see farther below).



Digital Engine DE5500

The 177 x 166 x 48mm, 1.12 Kg Digital Engine DE5500 supports smart kiosk and signage systems. It runs on Intel’s dual-core, 15W TDP Kaby Lake U-series chips in Core i3, i5, and i7 configurations. The chips offer Intel HD Graphics 610/620 or Iris Plus 640/650 graphics with an HEVC/H.265 10-bit codec.

You can load up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2133, and store data on a 2.5-inch SATA drive or an mSATA module. It’s unclear if the mSATA uses one of the 2x M.2 2242 slots (B- and E-key). There’s also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot, which is generally used for wireless. A pair of antenna holes are also available.







Digital Engine DE5500 detail view

Digital Engine DE5500 detail view



The DE5500 features dual GbE ports, as well as 2x HDMI 2.0, 4x USB 3.0, and 2x RS232 ports. You also get an audio line-out jack (Realtek ALC269Q), a watchdog, and LEDs.

The system is further equipped with a 12V/19V input, a 60W adapter, power and extend-power buttons, and an “AOpen Thermal Module.” The 0 to 50°C ready system has humidity resistance rated at 95% RH @ 50ºC (non-condensing). As noted, AOpen AiCU control software is optional.



Up next: an AI-infused smart kiosk

We found out about the DE5500 while looking into a different AOpen “smart kiosk” product covered in an Embedded Computing Design report on noteworthy products shown at the Computex show in Taipei. The solution, which appears to be the AOpen Parcel Kiosk mentioned in the AOpen Computex announcement that also covered the DE5500, has yet to appear in a product page on AOpen’s website.







AOpen’s Smart Kiosk (left) and meldCX conceptual diagram

Source: Image on left from Embedded Computing Design

(click images to enlarge)



According to Embedded Computing Design, the smart kiosk solution is built around an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake Intel Core i5 and includes Intel RealSense 3D cameras and the Intel OpenVINO toolkit for AI. The system can “automatically and accurately identify specific store items and apply the correct price” while “the OpenVINO toolkit enables derivative designs and massive scalability,” says the story. We imagine an Intel Movidius Myriad X module is also part of the package.

AOpen lists none of these features in its vague description of its AOpen Parcel Kiosk, which it describes as a “self-service kiosk that automates and quickens factory and retail transactions using 3D cameras, digital scales, and multi-touch screens.” It also mentions an AOpen Grocery Recognition Kiosk, which appears to be related to the Parcel Kiosk. The systems use “M-intelligence” software “to enable grocers to cultivate and train kiosks with unique edge processing technology from AOpen and meldCX,” says the company.

MeldCX appears to be the unnamed Australian software partner mentioned in the Embedded Computing Design story. The meldCX platform is a web-based Javascript API for developing, deploying, and managing cloud-based applications. It combines a cross-platform, Linux-ready AgentM stack on the device and an Azure-ready mCloud platform.

The Embedded Computing Design story also has an interesting analysis of the U.S./China trade war. The story suggests that while the trade battle has boosted sales from Taiwanese tech companies to the U.S., it has also reduced their sales to China.







eTILE 19M-FP

eTILE 19M-FP



AOpen’s smart kiosk and DE5500 press release also announced an all-in-one, 18.5-inch eTILE 19M-FP signage computer that runs on an Apollo Lake SoC. Sadly, this AiCU-ready product appears to support only Windows 10.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the Digital Engine DE5500. More information may be found in the DE5500 announcement and product page.