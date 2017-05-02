Android smart speaker supports Alexa and Google Assistant

An Android-based “Clazio” speaker and smart home hub features a 7-inch touchscreen, dual 5W speakers, and support for both Alexa and Google Assistant.



A startup called The Pan Sea Team has garnered more than $312,000 in Indiegogo pledges to successfully launch its Clazio speaker system. Built in China, the $169 device is expected to ship in late June or July. Unlike Amazon’s Echo or the Google Home speaker, the portable, oval-shaped Clazio features a 7-inch touchscreen. Yet it also offers the same competing voice agents available on the devices, namely Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, AKA “OK Google.”







Clazio







Clazio playing music (left) and dispensing recipes

Alexa has had a head start in opening its Alexa code to third party developers, although Google has just released an SDK preview for Google Assistant that supports the Raspberry Pi. The Clazio appears to be the first device to support both Alexa and Google Assistant, and should provide an easy way to compare the two AI-infused voice-activated systems.Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, the Clazio is both a Sonos-like Internet speaker for streaming Pandora, Spotify, Soundcloud, and other audio services, as well as a smart home hub. It supports Hue, Ecobee, Nest, Wemo, TP-Link, SmartThings, and Insteon home automation technologies. No more details were provided about the smart home integration, however.

The 326 x 160 x 110mm, 2-pound Clazio runs Android 5.1 or Android 6.0 (depending on the citation) on an unnamed quad-core CPU. No RAM specs were listed, but the device is said to provide 16GB storage and a microSD slot, letting you play audio files. The 7-inch multi-touch screen has 1280 x 800 resolution.







Clazio detail views

The Clazio provides dual 5W speakers, a 2-megapixel camera, and dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0. There are no details about the “clear near-field” microphone, the quality of which can make or break a voice agent product like this.

The Clazio is further equipped with a mini-USB port, and aux port. There’s also a speaker stand, a 1600mAh Li-Poly battery and a 12V 1.5A DC input with adapter.



Further information

The Clazio is available for $169 on Indiegogo, with free shipping in the U.S., and shipments due in late June or early July. Volume discounts are available. More information may be found on the Clazio Indiegogo page.

