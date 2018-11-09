Android Oreo dev kit showcases the Snapdragon 670

Intrinsyc’s Android 8.0 driven Open-Q 670 HDK mobile development kit for the octa-core Snapdragon 670 SoC features a 5.65-inch touchscreen, 6GB LPDDR4, 6GB eMMC, WiFi, BT, GPS, NFC, and optional camera and sensor boards.



The 170 x 170mm, Mini-ITX form-factor Open-Q 670 HDK is one of Intrynsic’s Android mobile “open frame” kits with a smartphone like touchscreen. Most recently, these include the Open-Q 845, which taps the high-end, AI-enhanced Snapdragon 845. The similarly Android 8.0 powered Open-Q 670 HDK is built around Qualcomm’s somewhat less powerful, but still octa-core Snapdragon 670, which was announced in August.







Open-Q 670 HDK, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Snapdragon 670 fills the space between the Snapdragon 660, which powers the Open-Q 660 HDK , and the newer Snapdragon 710. The Snapdragon 670 offers twice the performance of the 660, according to Intrinsyc.

The SoC has the same configuration as the Snapdragon 710: 2x 2GHz and 6x 1.7GHz Kryo 360 cores that are roughly equivalent to Arm’s high-end Cortex-A75 and Cortex-A55 cores, respectively. The Snapdragon 670 is further equipped with an Adreno 615 GPU, Hexagon 685 DSP, and Spectra 250 ISP for dual 16-megapixel cameras. On the Open-Q 670 HDK, the Snapdragon 670 can drive 4K30 8-bit encode and decode and can also perform simultaneous 4K30 decode and 1080p30 encode.

The Open-Q 670 HDK is loaded with 6GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC 5.1, and a microSD slot. On top of the board is a 5.65-inch, 2160 x 1080 touchscreen driven by 4-lane MIPI-DSI. You also get HDMI and USB Type-C based DisplayPort 1.3 ports. Three 4-lane MIPI-CSI connections are bundled on a single connector, and an audio jack and headers are available.







Open-Q 670 HDK

(click image to enlarge)



The board provides USB 3.1 host and micro-USB serial ports, as well as sensor, I2C, SPI, GPIO, and UART headers. You can power the kit with a 12V/5A input or a 3000mAh Li-Ion battery.

Wireless features include a Qualcomm 2.4/5GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac module with 2X2 MIMO, supported by a PCB antenna and MH4L antenna connector. Bluetooth 5.x with BLE is also available. In addition, there’s an NFC header and a Qualcomm SDR660 GNSS receiver with GPS/GLONASS/COMPASS/Galileo support and its own PCB antenna and SMA connector option.

Two optional daughter boards are available. First is a camera board with an IMX318 rear camera, IMX258 front camera, and OV2281 Iris camera. There’s also a sensor board with gas, pressure, Hall, UV, ALSP, magnetometer, accelerometer/gyro, humidity, and temperature sensors.



Further information

The Open-Q 670 HDK is available for $1,199. More information may be found on Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 670 HDK product and shopping pages.