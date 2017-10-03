Android dev kit taps new octa-core Snapdragon 660

Android dev kit taps new octa-core Snapdragon 660Oct 3, 2017 — by Eric Brown — 292 views
Intrinsyc’s “Open-Q 660 HDK” dev kit runs Android 7 on the Snapdragon 660 with 64GB eMMC, and extensive wireless, camera, and sensor features.
Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 660 HDK development kit showcases Qualcomm’s new 14nm fabricated Snapdragon 660, the most powerful member of the Snapdragon 600 family. The 170 x 170mm Mini-ITX style kit costs $999 without options like a 5.7 inch smartphone display and 8- and 13-megapixel cameras. The open frame design offers plenty of I/O, but few real-world coastline ports.
Open-Q 660 HDK, front and back
(click images to enlarge)
The Open-Q 660 HDK runs Android 7.0 “Nougat” on the octa-core Snapdragon 660, which is claimed to offer up to 20 percent higher CPU performance and 30 percent higher graphics performance compared to the prior generation. According to this AndroidCentral report, the claim refers to the similarly octa-core Snapdragon 653, which has 4x Cortex-A72 and 4x Cortex-A53 cores. The new 660 SoC is also faster than the octa-core Snapdragon 625 and almost identical Snapdragon 626, which inspired a recent Intrinsyc Open-Q 626 SOM and Mini-ITX Dev Kit. While those two models used all Cortex-A53 configuratons, the Snapdragon 660 moves up to Qualcomm’s homegrown, Cortex-A73-like “Kryo” cores, which are found on the higher end Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 835.
The 14nm fabricated Snapdragon 660 has 4x Kryo cores clocked to 2.2GHz and 4x clocked to 1.84GHz. There’s also a new Adreno 512 GPU, clocked here at 650MHz. You’ll also find Qualcomm components including dual Spectra 160 ISPs and Hexagon 680 DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX).
Open-Q 660 HDK from an angle
(click image to enlarge)
The Open-Q 660 HDK provides 64GB eMMC 5.1 flash, a microSD slot, and up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM. Wireless features include WiFi-ac with MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GNSS, and NFC. Displays are enabled via a DisplayPort 1.3 configured with a USB 3.1 Type C interface, as well as 2x MIPI-DSI interfaces that support the optional, 5.7-inch, 1920 × 1080 touchscreen.
Three MIPI-CSI camera interfaces are available that feed an optional camera board with dual 13-megapixel rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front-facing cam. You also get several audio interfaces, 3x USB 2.0 host, and a micro-USB serial connection. Other interfaces include a 24-pin sensor header that supports an STMicro sensor board.
Specifications for the Open-Q 660 HDK include:
- Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (4x Kryo cores @ 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo cores @ 1.8GHz); Adreno 512 GPU; 2x Spectra 160 ISPs; Hexagon DSP; support for OpenGL 3.0/3.2, Vulkan, DX12 FL 12, OpenCL 2.0 full profile; 4K30 HEVC/H.264/VP8/MPEG4 encode, 4K30 8-bit: H.264/VP8/VP9, 4K30 10-bit: HEVC; concurrent 1080p60 decode + 1080p30 encode
- Memory/storage:
- Up to 6GB 1866MHz LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB eMMC 5.1
- MicroSD slot
- Wireless:
- 802.11ac 2.4/5Ghz 1×1 with MU-MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.0 with BLE
- GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/COMPASS/GALILEO) via Qualcomm SDR660
- 20-pin NFC header
- PCB antenna with optional SMA connector for GNSS
- MH4L antenna connector and PCB antenna for WiFi
- Multimedia I/O:
- DisplayPort 1.3 via USB 3.1 Type C, for up to 2560 × 1600 @ 60fps
- 2x MIPI-DSI (4-lane) with touch panel support
- Optional 5.7-inch 1920 × 1080 AMOLED PCAP screen (via DSI)
- 3x MIPI-CSI (4-lane) with 3D camera support
- Optional camera board with 2x rear-facing 13MP (Samsung S5K3M2) and 1x front-facing 8MP (OmniVision OV8856)
- Audio in and out headers
- 3.5mm ANC headset jack
- Other I/O:
- 2x USB 2.0 host
- Micro-USB serial UART
- I2S, SPI, GPIO, JTAG
- 24-pin sensor I/O for optional STMicro sensor board
- Power — 12V/5A input from included wall adapter; optional 3000mAh Li-Ion battery
- Dimensions – 170 x 170mm (Mini-ITX)
- Operating system — Android 7.0
Further information
The Open-Q 660 HDK is available now starting at $999. More information may be found at Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 660 HDK product page.
