Android dev kit taps new octa-core Snapdragon 660

Intrinsyc’s “Open-Q 660 HDK” dev kit runs Android 7 on the Snapdragon 660 with 64GB eMMC, and extensive wireless, camera, and sensor features.



Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 660 HDK development kit showcases Qualcomm’s new 14nm fabricated Snapdragon 660, the most powerful member of the Snapdragon 600 family. The 170 x 170mm Mini-ITX style kit costs $999 without options like a 5.7 inch smartphone display and 8- and 13-megapixel cameras. The open frame design offers plenty of I/O, but few real-world coastline ports.







The 14nm fabricated Snapdragon 660 has 4x Kryo cores clocked to 2.2GHz and 4x clocked to 1.84GHz. There’s also a new Adreno 512 GPU, clocked here at 650MHz. You’ll also find Qualcomm components including dual Spectra 160 ISPs and Hexagon 680 DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions (HVX).







The Open-Q 660 HDK provides 64GB eMMC 5.1 flash, a microSD slot, and up to 6GB LPDDR4 RAM. Wireless features include WiFi-ac with MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0 BLE, GNSS, and NFC. Displays are enabled via a DisplayPort 1.3 configured with a USB 3.1 Type C interface, as well as 2x MIPI-DSI interfaces that support the optional, 5.7-inch, 1920 × 1080 touchscreen.

Three MIPI-CSI camera interfaces are available that feed an optional camera board with dual 13-megapixel rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front-facing cam. You also get several audio interfaces, 3x USB 2.0 host, and a micro-USB serial connection. Other interfaces include a 24-pin sensor header that supports an STMicro sensor board.

Specifications for the Open-Q 660 HDK include:

Processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (4x Kryo cores @ 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo cores @ 1.8GHz); Adreno 512 GPU; 2x Spectra 160 ISPs; Hexagon DSP; support for OpenGL 3.0/3.2, Vulkan, DX12 FL 12, OpenCL 2.0 full profile; 4K30 HEVC/H.264/VP8/MPEG4 encode, 4K30 8-bit: H.264/VP8/VP9, 4K30 10-bit: HEVC; concurrent 1080p60 decode + 1080p30 encode

Memory/storage: Up to 6GB 1866MHz LPDDR4 RAM 64GB eMMC 5.1 MicroSD slot

Wireless: 802.11ac 2.4/5Ghz 1×1 with MU-MIMO Bluetooth 5.0 with BLE GNSS (GPS/GLONASS/COMPASS/GALILEO) via Qualcomm SDR660 20-pin NFC header PCB antenna with optional SMA connector for GNSS MH4L antenna connector and PCB antenna for WiFi

Multimedia I/O: DisplayPort 1.3 via USB 3.1 Type C, for up to 2560 × 1600 @ 60fps 2x MIPI-DSI (4-lane) with touch panel support Optional 5.7-inch 1920 × 1080 AMOLED PCAP screen (via DSI) 3x MIPI-CSI (4-lane) with 3D camera support Optional camera board with 2x rear-facing 13MP (Samsung S5K3M2) and 1x front-facing 8MP (OmniVision OV8856) Audio in and out headers 3.5mm ANC headset jack

Other I/O: 2x USB 2.0 host Micro-USB serial UART I2S, SPI, GPIO, JTAG 24-pin sensor I/O for optional STMicro sensor board

Power — 12V/5A input from included wall adapter; optional 3000mAh Li-Ion battery

Dimensions – 170 x 170mm (Mini-ITX)

Operating system — Android 7.0



The Open-Q 660 HDK is available now starting at $999. More information may be found at Intrinsyc’s Open-Q 660 HDK product page.

