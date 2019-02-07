Android dev kit builds on tiny i.MX6 SBC

Versalogic has released an “Android Eval Kit” that combines its COM Express sized, i.MX6 based Tetra SBC with a 7-inch HDMI touchscreen, adapters and hubs, plus pre-loaded Android 8.0.



Versalogic has spun an Android 8.0 (“Oreo”) development kit built around its NXP i.MX6 based Tetra, which was announced a year ago as the company’s first Arm-based SBC. The key addition to the $599 kit is an HDMI-powered, 7-inch, 1024 x 600 touchscreen.







Android Eval Kit (left) and Tetra

(click images to enlarge)



The Android Eval Kit ships with Android Oreo loaded on a microSD card, and includes a wall power adapter, USB hub, startup guide, and all required cables. Judging by the photo, it also includes a case for the Tetra.

The Tetra is notable for its 125 x 95mm footprint, which matches the COM Express Basic computer-on-module specification. The board was originally launched with Linux running on the quad-core, Cortex-A9 i.MX6, which is here clocked to 800MHz. The i.MX6 may be an aging warhorse, but it offers a versatile array of I/O combined with low power consumption, enabling the Tetra to run on a typical 5 Watts.







Tetra detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The Tetra ships with 2GB or 4GB DDR3L SDRAM. All storage is optional, including 32GB eMMC, SATA II, and mini-PCIe-based mSATA. You can probably use the use the mini-PCIe for wireless or other purposes if you do not want mSATA.

Coastline ports include 2x USB 2.0 host ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a GbE port, with the usual i.MX6 bandwidth restrictions. The Tetra is further equipped with an audio I/O jack plus internal 18/24-bit LVDS, 2-lane MIPI-CSI, 2x CAN, and 2x serial interfaces. You also get SPI, 2x I2C, and 8x GPIO.

The fanless Tetra offers optional -40 to 85°C support and MIL-STD-202G rated shock/vibration resistance. There’s a wide-range 8 to 17 VDC input. (For a full spec list, see our earlier Tetra report.)



Further information

Versalogic’s Android Eval Kit is available for $599. More information may be found here.

