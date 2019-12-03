AMD’s unveils Ryzen Embedded mini-PC ecosystem, including new OnLogic systems

AMD has launched an “open ecosystem” for mini-PCs running on its Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 CPUs including new Linux-ready models such as OnLogic’s ML100G-40 and MC510-40, EEPD’s BoxPC-NUCV and -NUCR, and the previously announced Simply NUC Sequoia. Here we take a closer look at the OnLogic systems.



AMD has announced a Ryzen Embedded “open ecosystem” for mini-PCs from multiple vendors that use its Ryzen Embedded V1000 and its newer, slightly scaled down Ryzen Embedded R1000 system-on-chips. Aside from AMD’s marketing support for compact systems using its R1000 and V1000 SoCs, the ecosystem supports the “growing list of software partners with pre-validated packages based on open source software” that support Ryzen Embedded systems, says AMD (see farther below).







OnLogic’s ML100G-40 (left) and EEPD’s BoxPC-NUCR

(click images to enlarge)





Simply NUC

Sequoia

The hardware line-up includes two new Linux-friendly mini-PCs from OnLogic (formerly Logic Supply) that we’ll focus on here: the R1000-based ML100G-40 and V1000-based MC510-40. We will cover the new, Linux-based BoxPC-NUCV and larger BoxPC-NUCR from German vendor EEPD (or E.E.P.D.) in the coming days. The EEPD systems are driven by two new ProFive NUCV and ProFive NUCR SBCs that are separately available.

AMD’s line-up also includes Simply NUC’s V1000-based Sequoia v6 and v8, which we covered a few weeks ago. Yet, now we see that the Sequoia appears to be a rebrand of EEPD’s BoxPC-NUCR, but with a V1000 instead of EEPD’s R1000. The BoxPC-NUCV has a different design.

All the systems mentioned in the Ryzen Embedded mini-PC ecosystem are targeted at rugged industrial applications except for the lighter, more general purpose ASRock mini-PCs on AMD’s list, which are listed only with Windows 10 support: the R1000-based 4X4 BOX-R1000V and the V1000-based 4X4 BOX-V1000M. The traditionally Windows-focused ASRock has previously promised Linux support on some of their Windows-oriented mini-PCs, such as the more industrial, R1000-based iBox-R1000, but we saw no mention of Linux here. In addition, several anecdotal reports have complained of problems running Linux on many ASRock systems. Despite AMD’s linkage of the systems to its open ecosystem with support for open source software, we’ll skip them here.







ASRock4X4 BOX-R1000M (left) and 4X4 BOX-V1000M

(click images to enlarge)





Tranquil PC

Mini Multi

Display PC

The Linux-ready ASRock iBox-R1000 is mentioned on AMD’s new mini-PC page, but not in the announcement. Also listed is an almost identical, V1000-based iBox-V1000 mini-PC listed with Windows 10 support, which may possibly support Linux.

AMD’s mini-PC page, but not the announcement, also lists Tranquil PC’s Linux-ready, V1000-based Mini Multi Display PC, which we covered in Aug. 2018. The signage-oriented system is named for the V1000’s ability to simultaneously drive four up to 4K displays, a feature supported here with 4x DisplayPorts.

Open source software listed as being pre-validated for AMD’s Ryzem Embedded ecosystem includes the Linux-based “Radeon Open Compute (ROCm), OpenCL, and more.” The Linux-oriented ROCm is billed as “the first open-source HPC/Hyperscale-class platform for GPU computing that’s also programming-language independent.” As the name suggests, this RDMA-based platform is primarily aimed at enterprise-level HPC servers, but its inclusion here suggests there may be potential for edge IoT applications.

Three software vendors added testimonials to the announcement, including AlphaInfo (edge AI and analytics), Beechwoods Software (Linux-based EOS IoT Edge Gateways), and ClearBlade (Linux-based enterprise IoT platforms). Other software companies mentioned on AMD’s new mini-PC page include the Linux-focused Enigmedia (native ICS cybersecurity) and Linux-friendly Multicoreware (autonomous vehicles, media analytics, ML, and video codecs).

Other Ryzen Embedded based computers we’ve covered include Ibase’s CMI300-988, Sintrones’ ABOX-5100, and the Neousys POC-500, among others. An AMD rep noted to LinuxGizmos that “The ecosystem isn’t just final boxes, it’s both the capability to build a board that would go into a box and the final box.” This would seemingly include the many Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 based compute modules and to a lesser degree, SBCs, we have reported on over the last few years including Portwell’s MEDM-B603 COM Express module and Ibase’s IB918 SBC.



OnLogic ML100G-40

In October, South Burlington, Vermont-based Logic Supply changed its name to OnLogic for largely unexplained reasons, but perhaps because “Supply” made it sound like it was a distributor rather than a manufacturer. AMD includes both the ML100G-40 and MC510-40 systems in its announcement, but for some reason only lists the ML100G-40 (see farther below) on its product page. Both products support 0 to 50°C operating temperatures and run Windows 10 or Ubuntu Desktop 18.04 (ML100G-40) or 16.04 (MC510-40) LTS.







OnLogic’s ML100G-40, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The ML100G-40 shares features such as the exposed heatsink design and 142 x 107 x 62mm dimensions with other ML100 branded systems including the 7th Gen Kaby Lake-U based ML100G-31 . This is a more feature rich product, however, with more display, GbE, and USB ports.

The fanless system defaults to an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G, the slightly lower-end of the two R1000 parts with dual quad-threaded Zen cores clocked to 2.4GHz/3.3GHz and a Vega GPU with triple 4K display support at 1.0GHz. You can optionally configure it with a V1605B, the lower-end model among the three quad-core V1000 parts. The V1605B offers 4x octa-threaded Zen cores at 2.0GHz/3.6GHz and a Vega GPU at 1.1GHz. All the Ryzen Embedded SoCs have configurable 12-25W TDPs.

The ML100G-40 starts at $562, but this is a fairly barebones system. Like other Onlogic/Logic Supply computers, there are a lot of specifically priced options and modular choices you can tick off on the configuration screen.

The ML100G-40 supports 4GB to 32GB DDR4-2666 via dual slots and offers a 32GB to 512GB SSD that plugs into an M.2 slot. There’s also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot that supports an Intel Wireless-AC module with 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 or a Sierra Wireless Extrovert 4G LTE module with Verizon or AT&T SIM cards. The use of the Extrovert module also knocks one of the USB ports offline. Antennas are optional.

The system provides 2x GbE (Realtek RTL8111G), 3x USB 3.1, 2x USB 2.0, and an optional COM port that is unavailable if you order 4G. A DIO option is also available. There are also dual DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, an audio I/O jack, and a 12VDC input jack. VESA, wall, and DIN-rail mounting options are available, but no temperature range was listed.



MC510-40

The larger, 199.6 x 192.6 x 59.3mm MC510-40 is a Mini-ITX-based industrial computer starting at $690. It’s based on the same quad-core V1605B SoC offered with the ML100G-40. Unlike the ML100G-40, however, it supports 4x simultaneous displays instead of three.







ML100G-40

(click image to enlarge)







ML100G-40, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Like the ML100G-40, it supports up to 32GB DDR4-2666 and ships with 32GB or higher M.2 storage. However, the upper range extends to 2TB, and you can optionally add a second up to 2TB SSD or up to 4TB HDD via an optional 2.5-inch SATA slot. The WiFi/BT and Extrovert 4G options are available here via a mini-PCIe slot with optional antennas for the 3x antenna mounts.The MC510-40 is equipped with 2x GbE (Realtek RTL8111G), 2x 10Mbps USB 3.1 Gen 2, 4x USB 2.0, and 2x RS-232/422/485 COM ports. You also get 4x DisplayPort 1.3/DP++ ports and a 12VDC jack. Mounting options are the same, and a fan and power adapters are optional.



Further information

More information on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded mini-PC ecosystem may be found in its announcement and product page.

The OnLogic ML100G-40 starts at $590 and the MC510-40 starts at $690. More information may be found on OnLogic’s ML100G-40 and MC510-40 product and shopping pages.