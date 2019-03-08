AMD’s Epyc 3000 shows up on COM Express Type 7

Congatec announced a “Conga-B7E3” COM Express Type 7 module that runs Linux or Windows on AMD’s up to 16-core Epyc Embedded 3000 with up to 96GB DDR4, 4x 10GbE networking, 32x PCIe lanes, and an optional 1TB NVMe disk.



AMD announced its embedded server class Epyc Embedded 3000 in Feb. 2018 in tandem with its lower-powered Ryzen Embedded V1000, but it’s taken longer to reach market. So far, Ibase appears to have released the only Epyc based products to date including its FWA8800 rackmounted network appliance, which is based on a separately available MBN806 ATX board. Now, Congatec has launched the first Epyc based “Server-on-Module” with its COM Express Type 7 Basic form factor Conga-B7E3.







Conga-B7E3, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The closest comparative product would be Type 7 modules based on the Intel Xeon D 15xx and Atom C3xxx, such as Congatec’s recent Xeon-based Conga-B7XD and Atom-based Conga-B7AC . Congatec is aiming the Conga-B7E3 at rugged edge applications including Industry 4.0, smart robot cells with collaborative robotics, autonomous robotic and logistics vehicles, as well as “virtualized on-premise equipment in harsh environments” for industrial routing, firewall security, and VPN. The module can work together with “various real-time controls and neural network computing for Artificial Intelligence,” says Congatec.

The Epyc Embedded 3000 offers 4x to 16x cores available in single or multi-threading models. The product line ranges from the 16-core, 32-thread Epyc Embedded 3451 with 2.15GHz/3GHz (boost) and 32MB L3 cache down to the octa-core, octa-threaded, 2.1GHz/2.9GHz 3101 model with 8GB cache.







Congatec’s list of supported Epyc Embedded 3000 models, including new 3255 model

(click image to enlarge)



The multi-threaded models provide 8x to 32x threads, respectively. TDPs range from 30W (3201 model) to 100W for the 3451. The Conga-B7E3 product page lists all eight of the originally announced models and the press release also lists a ninth: an octa-core, 16-threaded 3255.

The Epyc Embedded 3000 is touted for its enterprise-grade reliability, availability and serviceability (RAS) features, including data detection, correction, recovery and containment. Although the Epyc chip lacks a GPU, the Conga-B7E3 offers “seamless support of dedicated high-end GPUs,” says Congatec.

The Conga-B7E3 supports up to 96GB DDR4-2666 ECC or non-ECC RAM via 3x sockets — a feat matched by the Atom C3xxx driven Conga-B7AC. The module is equipped with 4x 10GbE controllers with KR interface support, as well as a GbE controller.

The module enables 32x PCI Express Gen 3.0, 4x USB 3.1 Gen1, 4x USB 2.0, and 2x SATA III interfaces. There’s also an option for an on-board, 1TB NVMe SSD. Other I/O includes LPC, SMBus, SPI, and 2x UART.

The Conga-B7E3 supports standard and Yocto flavored Linux distributions, as well as Windows 10 and Windows Server. There’s a Congatec Board Controller and embedded BIOS features.

The module provides security features including TPM 2.0, hardware-integrated virtualization, Secure Boot System, Secure Memory Encryption (SME), and Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV). There’s also support for “a secure migration channel between two SEV-capable platforms,” as well as IPsec with integrated crypto acceleration, says Congatec.

The 125 x 95mm module is available in 0 to 60°C and -40 to 85°C models and offers 10 to 90% humidity resistance. Power consumption is said to range from 30-45W. There are optional cooling solutions, including fanless solutions that work “even beyond 65W TDP,” says the company.



Further information

The Conga-B7E3 is available for order at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Congatec’s Conga-B7E3 announcement (EE Journal) and product page.