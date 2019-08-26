AMD R1000-based signage player does triple 4K with EDID

Ibase’s fanless “SI-323-N” signage player runs Ubuntu or Windows on an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 with up to 32GB DDR4, 2x GbE, 2x M.2, mini-PCIe, and 3x 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 ports with audio and EDID.



In April, when AMD unveiled a lower-powered version of the Ryzen Embedded V1000 SoC called the Ryzen Embedded R1000, the SI-323-N was listed as one of the initial products supporting the x86-based SoC. Ibase teased a few specs and has now launched the digital signage player with a full list of features.







SI-323-N

(click images to enlarge)



The fanless, 215.8 x 164 x 45mm SI-323-N, which follows Ibase’s V1000-based SI-324 , is designed for space-constraint deployment in airports, shopping malls, restaurants, and other commercial establishments. The system is touted for its ability to run three independent 4K @60Hz videos via 3x HDMI 2.0 ports.

The system runs Ubuntu Linux or Win 10 IoT Enterprise on the higher-end, dual-core R1606G model clocked at 2.6GHz/3.5GHz. The 12-25W TDP R1606G clocks its high-end Radeon Vega GPU cores to 1.2GHz vs. 1GHz on the R1505G. Ibase notes that AMD’s Eyefinity technology “helps eliminate the complexity of programming multi-screen signage for our customers to enable them to project different display configurations according to their needs.”

The SI-323-N provides Ibase iControl software for energy-saving and remote monitoring, including power-on/off scheduling, automatic power recovery, and low-temperature boot protection. iControl supports the system’s hardware EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) technology for preventing display problems caused by disconnected cables, unrecognized displays, or power interruptions. A new display monitoring function helps monitor display status from field sites continuously, says the company.

The SI-323-N ship with 8GB to 32GB DDR4-2400 via dual slots, and offers 2x Gigabit Ethernet (Realtek RTL8111H), 2x USB 3.0, and single USB 2.0 and RS-232 serial ports. In addition to providing triple 4K and EDID, the HDMI 2.0 ports offer independent audio outputs. An audio jack is also available.

You can add WiFi/Bluetooth and 4G modules via a full-size mini-PCIe slot and M.2 E-Key (2230) interface. There’s also a SIM card slot and an M.2 M-Key 2280 socket with SATA support only.

A 12V DC input jack and power button are available along with an 84W adapter. You also get a watchdog and a mounting bracket. The 0 to 45°C tolerant system offers 10% to 90% (non-condensing) humidity resistance and 5 Grms, 5-500Hz random vibration resistance with M.2 storage.



IB918

Ibase has yet to launch its promised, R1000-based IB918 board, although Mouser has a teaser page with a notification button. The 3.5-inch SBC will be equipped with a SATA III port, M.2 M-key storage, and 2x M.2 slots for wireless expansion. Other features include 2x HDMI, 1x eDP, 2x GbE, and 4x USB 3.1 ports.



Further information

The SI-323-N appears to be available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Ibase’s SI-323-N announcement and product page.

