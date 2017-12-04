Amazon spins Ubuntu-driven “AWS DeepLens” cam and an AWS-savvy Amazon FreeRTOS

Amazon unveiled a 4MP machine learning camera with AWS hooks that runs Ubuntu on a Cherry Trail SoC. It also launched an Amazon version of FreeRTOS.



Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) expanded its AWS cloud ecosystem with a Linux-powered deep learning camera and a FreeRTOS variant, both of which feature built-in connections to AWS and the related AWS IoT Core platforms. The 4-megapixel, HD-ready AWS DeepLens development camera for machine learning is available for $249 pre-order, with shipments expected in April. Billed as “the world’s first video camera optimized to run machine learning models and perform inference on the device,” the WiFi-enabled camera supports a newly announced Amazon SageMaker development framework for managing the machine learning model process.







AWS DeepLens (left) and its object recognition model in action

The open source Amazon FreeRTOS for MCUs is available now for free download. The distribution expands upon FreeRTOS with libraries that add AWS- and AWS Greengrass support for secure cloud-based or local processing connectivity (see farther below).



AWS DeepLens

From a hardware perspective, there’s nothing particularly extraordinary about Amazon’s AWS DeepLens camera. However, the “fully programmable” device has an Intel Cherry Trail x5 system-on-chip with Gen9 graphics, as well as 8GB of RAM, which together are sufficiently powerful to enable local deep learning processing with hooks to AWS services.



AWS DeepLens

When it ships in April, AWS DeepLens will include six sample projects that can be run as is, or can be modified and connected with other AWS services. Some of these, including face and object detection, and differentiating between a cat and a dog, are similar to those found on the TensorFlow-oriented AIY Vision Kit that Google just released for the Raspberry Pi Zero W. There’s also an activity detection project that can detect 30 different activities ranging from brushing teeth to playing a guitar. Another model lets you transfer the style from an image onto a video sequence in real-time.

Developers will be able to train models in the new Amazon SageMaker framework, and deploy them to the camera, or extend models using the AWS Lambda development environment for creating triggered actions. The camera is also optimized for connection with Amazon cloud services such as Amazon Kinesis Video Streams for streaming video to AWS and Amazon Rekognition for video analytics.

The AWS DeepLens connects securely to AWS IoT Core, as well as Amazon’s Linux-oriented, local processing spin-off, AWS Greengrass. It can also hook up to Amazon services including SQS, SNS, S3, and DynamoDB. The camera pre-installs an optimized inference engine for deep learning using Apache MXNet, and it supports other third-party deep learning frameworks. Optimized support for TensorFlow and Caffe will be available in the future.

The new Amazon SageMaker is a “fully-managed service that enables developers and data scientists to quickly and easily build, train, and deploy machine learning models at any scale,” says Amazon. Designed primarily for developers who are new to deep learning, Amazon SageMaker streamlines the process of building ML models and preparing them for training.

The “end-to-end” machine learning service also guides users to select and optimize the best algorithm and framework for any given application, and then walks them through the training process, including automatic model tuning. Amazon SageMaker can also deploy a model on an auto-scaling cluster of Amazon EC2 instances “that are spread across multiple availability zones to deliver both high performance and high availability,” says Amazon. Training models built with SageMaker can be sent to the AWS DeepLens camera with a few clicks using the AWS Management Console.

The AWS DeepLens camera runs Ubuntu 16.04 LTS on an Intel Atom, which according to this Intel blog announcement, is a quad-core Atom x5 from the Cherry Trail generation with 106 GFLOPS performance. Intel doesn’t say whether it’s an x5-Z8300, an x5-Z8330, x5-Z8350, or an x5-Z8500. The processors feature Intel Gen9 graphics, and range from 1.84GHz to 2.24GHz.







AWS DeepLens detail view

The AWS DeepLens is equipped with 8GB RAM, a microSD slot, and 16GB flash, which can be optionally expanded. The device has built-in dual-band WiFi, as well as dual USB 2.0 ports, a micro-HDMI port, and an audio-out jack. Other features include power and reset buttons, a power jack, and LEDs.

The device weighs 296.5 grams and measures 168 x 94 x 47mm with the detachable 4-megapixel camera mounted. The camera supports MJPEG stills, as well as 1080p video with H.264 encoding.

The camera’s baseline inference performance is 14 images/second on AlexNet, and 5 images/second on ResNet 50 for batch size of 1, claims Amazon. The device supports SSH connections, and can be programmed with Python 2.7 in addition to the aforementioned Amazon software and services.



Amazon FreeRTOS

Amazon is known for its semi-proprietary versions of Android and Linux that have appeared on a variety of mobile and consumer electronics devices from the Amazon Fire TV Stick to the Amazon Echo. Yet, for its foray into the RTOS world, Amazon has gone completely open source.

Amazon FreeRTOS builds upon the popular, open source FreeRTOS platform for MCUs, and extends the base OS with software libraries that streamlines secure connections between low-power IoT endpoints such as smart doorlocks or sensor gizmos and AWS cloud services like AWS IoT Core. MCU-powered node devices that run the distribution can also report directly to Linux-driven AWS Greengrass edge gateways without requiring a cloud connection.







Amazon FreeRTOS architecture

Amazon FreeRTOS includes support for Transport Layer Security (TLS v1.2). Future versions will add over-the-air updates and a code signing feature “to ensure your device code is not compromised during deployment and updates.”

The distribution ships with an Amazon FreeRTOS Console that lets users select a predefined software configuration. There’s also an interface for adding or removing libraries. Amazon FreeRTOS is freely downloadable, and you can apply for an optional qualification program to ensure your MCU-based hardware is fully compliant. Pre-validated MCUs include chips from Microchip, NXP, STMicroelectronics, and TI.













Further information

The AWS DeepLens is available for pre-order at $249, with shipment due April 14, 2018. More information may be found at Amazon’s AWS DeepLens shopping page and product page.

Amazon FreeRTOS is now available for free download. More information may be found in the announcement and product page.

