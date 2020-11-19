Allwinner H6 SBC is loaded with media features

Boardcon’s 4K-ready “EMH6” SBC runs Android on a quad -A53 Allwinner H6 with 1GB RAM, 8GB eMMC, Fast and GbE LAN ports, HDMI 2.0, eDP, RGB, CVBS, analog and digital audio, 2x USB, and an M.2 slot.



Boardcon is targeting the 4K OTT, DVB, and IPTV set-top markets with an EMH6 SBC that runs Android 7.1.2 on Allwinner’s media-friendly Allwinner H6. The H6 SoC, which supports 4KP60 HDR video, is found on Linux/Android hacker boards including Pine64’s Pine H64 Model B and Shenzhen Xunlong’s Orange Pi 3.







EMH6







EMH6 angle view



The 140 x 100mm EMH6 is roughly equivalent to a 3.5-inch SBC. Other Boardcon SBCs include the Rockchip RK3288 based Idea3288 and RK1808 based EM1808 The EMH6 is built around an unnamed, soldered down compute module with 1GB LPDDR3 and 8GB eMMC that has yet to appear on Boardcon’s product pages. The SBC also provides a microSD slot and an M.2 slot accompanied by a SIM card slot. The M.2 slot supports NVMe storage or cellular modules including an optional Quectel 4G modem.

The SBC is equipped with Fast and Gigabit Ethernet ports and a 2.4GHz WiFi/BT module. The extensive list of media features includes HDMI 2.0a, CVBS, RGB, 2x eDP, an optional camera connector, and multiple analog and digital audio interfaces.







EMH6 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The EMH6 offers USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 OTG ports, as well as GPIO, serial debug, an RTC, and an IR receiver. There are 5V in and out connections and several power buttons.

Specifications listed for the EMH6 include:

Processor — Allwinner H6 (4x Cortex-A53); ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU @ 600MHz with OpenGL ES3 and DirectX 11

Memory/storage: 1GB LPDDR3 RAM 8GB eMMC MicroSD slot NVME SSD available via M.2

Networking: 10/100Mbps Ethernet port with PHY 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet port (RTL8211E) 2.4GHz 802.11b/g/n with Bluetooth 4.0 (AP6236) plus WiFi antenna

Media I/O: HDMI 2.0a port with [email protected] and HDR CVBS output jack RGB LCD interface 2x eDP (via NCS8801S RGB-to-eDP converter) Backlight interface Optional 24-pin camera connector with optional 13MP cam with OV13850 2x 10-bit camera/eDP switch 3.5mm audio I/O jack Mic Speaker header S/PDIF audio output (OPT)

Other I/O: USB 3.0 host port Micro-USB 2.0 OTG port Serial debug interface 6-pin GPIO

Expansion — M.2 slot with NVMe/SSD and cellular support; optional Quectel EM05-E 4G module; SIM card slot



Other features — IR receiver; RTC with 3V CR1220 battery

Power — 5V DC jack; 5V DC output; power, reset, and U-boot/recover buttons

Dimensions — 140 x 100mm

Operating system — Android 7.1.2 with Linux 3.10 kernel, U-boot, debug tools, Ubuntu 16.04 cross-compiler; drivers



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the EMH6. More information may be found in Boardcon’s announcement and product page.

