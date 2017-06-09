All-in-One panel PCs run Linux or Windows on Skylake and Bay Trail

Aaeon’s rugged, Linux-ready OMNI-5000 AIO panel PCs include Celeron J1900 based 12.1- and 15-inch models and a Skylake-based, 21.5-inch system.



Aaeon has launched a line of OMNI-500 All-in-One panel PCs in three models with 12.1-, 15-, and 21.5-inch capacitive touchscreens. The two smaller models offer an Intel “Bay Trail” Celeron J1900 with four up to 2.0GHz cores and a 10W TDP, and the 21.5-inch model uses a dual-core, up to 2.4GHz Core i5-6300U or optional dual-core Celeron 3995U. Both of these 15W processors belong to Intel’s 6th Generation “Skylake-U” family. The systems have back-mounted computers that are very similar, but not identical, to Aaeon’s recent OMNI-BT and OMNI Skylake standalone panel PCs.







OMNI-5125-BT

OMNI-5125-BT — 12.1-inch — Celeron J1900

OMNI-5155-BT — 15-inch — Celeron J1900

OMNI-5215-SKU — 21.5-inch — Core i5-6300U; optional Celeron 3995U

The three systems are as follows:

The OMNI-5000 systems run Linux (2.6x and above) or Windows 10/8.1/7, and are designed for “smart industrial manufacturing” applications including HMI, quality management, integrated factory automation, manufacturing execution systems, and data-driven service management, says Aaeon. Compared to Aaeon’s earlier AIO panel PC systems, the new models are touted for their “newly enhanced thermal management system” and new aluminum casing, including a IP65-protected front panel that “prevents acid corrosion, water infiltration and panel abrasion.”







OMNI-5155-BT

Earlier OMNI-BT (left) and unnamed Skylake-based OMNI

Other highlights are said to include “foolproof voltage protection,” as well as a “unique” All-In-One back cover, and a “state-of-art heatsink.” There’s also wide-range 9 to 30V DC input, and a “personable and nimble Panel Mount Bracket” touted for its ease of installation.The OMNI-5125-BT and OMNI-5155-BT are based closely on the OMNI-BT system. The main differences are the addition of more serial ports, and the lack of vibration resistance and Aaeon’s proprietary OMNI expansion interface. Instead of using the OMNI format, the new systems provide dual full-size mini-PCIe slots, which offer a rough equivalent. A SIM card slot is also available

The two new Celeron-based systems are almost identical to each other except for the screen size and their slightly different temperature ranges: -20 to 60°C for the 12.1-inch OMNI-5125-BT and -10 to 60°C for the 15-inch OMNI-5155-BT. Both the OMNI-5125-BT and OMNI-5155-BT have backlit screens with 1024 x 768 resolution, with luminance of 500 and 450 nits, respectively, and viewing angles of 160°/160° and 160°/140°.

Standard features on the OMNI-5125-BT and OMNI-5155-BT include up to 8GB DDR3L-1333 RAM, dual GbE ports, a SATA 2.5-inch bay, and a CFast storage socket. There are 3x USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.0, and HDMI and VGA ports. Other features include 3x DB9 serial ports (2x RS-232/422/485, 1x RS-232), audio line out, and a 3-pin terminal block for the 9-30V DC input.







Detail view for the OMNI-5125-BT (similar to OMNI-5155-BT) at left and OMNI-5215-SKU detail

OMNI-5215-SKU

The Skylake-based OMNI-5215-SKU closely resembles the unnamed Skylake based OMNI panel PC system that was unveiled in March with the OMNI-BT. The biggest difference aside from the lack of an OMNI interface and vibration resistance is the inclusion of 3x GbE ports instead of one.The OMNI-5215-SKU supports up to 8GB of DDR4 and offers a SATA bay, but there’s no CFast slot and only one mini-PCIe slot. Other features include 4x USB 3.0 ports, 2x RS-232/422/485 ports, an HDMI port, a SIM card slot, and a 3-pin terminal block for the 9-30V input.

The 21.5-inch screen can display 1920 x 1080 pixels, and has 250 nits luminance and 178°/178° viewing angles. Panel and VESA mounting are available, and the system can withstand -20 to 60°C temperatures.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the new OMNI-5000 AIO systems. More information may be found at Aaeon’s OMNI-5125-BT, OMNI-5155-BT, and OMNI-5215-SKU product pages.

