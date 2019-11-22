All-in-one 23.8-inch thin client integrates SDM-L computer

Clientron’s “TC-238 AIO Thin Client” has a 23.8-inch display and an Atom x5-E38000 SoC implemented via Intel’s SDM-Large form factor. Triple simultaneous displays are available thanks to DVI-D and 4K-ready DP ports.



Thin client vendor Clientron, which last year released an S-Cube Pi 3 B+ Thin Client built around the Raspberry Pi 3 B+, has jumped on another tech trend by announcing a fanless TC-238 AIO Thin Client that adopts Intel’s Smart Display Module-Large (SDM-L) form factor.







TC-238 AIO Thin Client and rear view showing placement of SDM-L module

(click images to enlarge)







TC-238 side and rear views

(click images to enlarge)



Although we have seen several SDM-L compliant signage computers, this is the first thin client we’ve encountered that complies with the spec. SDM-L is a sleeker version of Intel’s OPS (Open Pluggable Specification), designed to offer easier upgrades by placing core signage computing components on a compact, removable module. In this case, Clientron is selling the SDM-L computer as an integrated part of an all-in-one system with a 23.8-inch LCD display, and there’s no indication it is available separately.Signage modules that comply with the 175 x 100 x 20mm SDM-L spec include the 6th Gen Skylake-based Nexcom NDiS S538 and Axiomtek’s SDM500 . There’s also a 100 x 60 x 20mm Intel SDM-Small (SDM-S) spec that has been adopted by Aaeon for its ASDM-S-KBU module.

Clientron’s TC-238 system runs on a quad-core 1GHz/2GHz Atom x5-E38000 with a low 5W TDP. The SoC was part of Intel’s 14nm Braswell generation related to Cherry Trail that followed the 22nm Bay Trail and preceded the 14nm Apollo Lake.

The TC-238’s default OS is Win 10 IoT Enterprise, but Linux is available on request. The thin client supports Microsoft RDP/ RemoteFX/WVD, Citrix HDX, and VMware Horizon View desktop virtualization environments.

The TC-238 supports up to 8GB DDR3L via a single socket. There’s also an mSATA connector and optional 4GB eMMC.

The 23.8-inch LED backlit LCD display, which has a frameless bezel, is limited to 1920 x 1080 resolution, but there’s a DisplayPort that supports up to 3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz and an HD-ready DVI-D port that together support triple simultaneous displays. Dual audio jacks and dual internal speakers are also available.







TC-238 detail view

(click image to enlarge)



The TC-238 is further equipped with a GbE port and an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for wireless expansion, such as the optional WiFi/Bluetooth module. An antenna connector is also available. You also get 2x USB 3.0 and 2x USB 2.0 ports. The announcement mentions 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, but this appears to be a typo. The USB 3.0 spec is now officially known as USB 3.1 Gen 1.

An optional foot stand offers adjustable height, swivel, and tilt angles — you can even rotate the screen into an upright portrait mode. Other features include an OSD control button, a Kensington lock, an LED, and a manufacturing option for a TPM 2.0 security chip.

The system has a 60W, DC 19V/3.16A external power adapter and supports 0 to 35°C temperatures. There is also 20% to 80% non-condensing humidity resistance.



Further information

The TC-238 AIO Thin Client is available now at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in Clientron’s announcement and product page.

