AiO touch-panel systems tap Intel’s Whiskey Lake

Taicenn’s IP65-protected “TPC-PCM” industrial all-in-one touch-panel computers feature 15- to 24-inch touchscreens, 8th Gen Whiskey Lake processors, up to 64GB DDR4L, HDMI and DP ports, and optional wireless.



Taicenn announced a new line of industrial touch-panel computers that improve upon the similar TPC-DCM line of touch-panel systems announced in June. The TPC-PCM systems advance to Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs compared to the 6th or 7th Gen U-series Core, Apollo Lake, or Bay Trail CPUs available on the TPC-DCM models. They also add a DisplayPort and an M.2 slot, among other enhancements.

Full specs have yet to be posted, and there’s no mention of OS support. However, the earlier TPC-DCM supports Linux distros including Ubuntu, Debian, and Mageia, as well as various Windows flavors.







TPC-PCM, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



This is the first touch-panel system we’ve seen based on the 8th Gen Whiskey Lake U-series processors, which offer 15W TDPs and Intel Gen9 UHD Graphics 620 with 24 EUs. The default SKUs are the quad-core, 8-thread Core i5-8265U clocked at up to 3.9GHz and the dual-core, 2-thread Celeron 4205U at 1.8GHz. Other models are available on request.

The fanless TPC-PCM is available with Taicenn’s TM-PC family of 15.0, 15.6, 17.0, 18.5, 19.0, 21.5, and 24.0 capacitive touchscreens. The true flat, zero bezel screens offer IP65 protection against dust and water and feature backlighting and anti-fingerprint technology. Optionally, you can instead choose 5-wire resistive touchscreens in the same cut-out dimensions. No screen resolutions were listed, but the earlier TPC-DCM models range from 1024 x 768 to 1920 x 1080 pixels.

While the TPC-DCM family is limited to 16GB DDR4L, the TPC-PCM supports up to 64GB DDR4L. Like the TPC-DCM, you can store data on both a 2.5-inch SATA 3.0 drive and PCIe-based SATA storage, in this case via an M.2 SSD instead of mini-PCIe. Optional 3G/4G LTE or WiFi Bluetooth is presumably available via a second M.2 slot.

Like the earlier models, the TPC-PCM provides 2x GbE (Intel I211AT), 4x USB, and 2x serial (DB9) ports. Three of the USB ports are USB 3.0, and the serial ports can be optionally configured as RS485/422.

As noted, there’s a DisplayPort in addition to the earlier HDMI port, with dual simultaneous display support. Like the TPC-DCM, these are presumably 4K-ready connections. Panel and VESA mounting are available.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the TPC-PCM series of touch-panel computers. More information may be found in Taicenn’s TPC-PCM announcement