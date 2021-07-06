AGX Xavier edge AI system has four PoE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Axiomtek unveiled a Jetson AGX Xavier based “AIE900-902-FL” computer with dual lockable HDMI ports and 6x GbE, 4x of which offer PoE. There is also a more compact, Whiskey Lake based “eBOX565” box.



Axiomtek has announced the AIE900-902-FL, its first computer based on Nvidia’s high-end Jetson AGX Xavier. There is also a much smaller, Whiskey Lake based eBOX565 system that is a minor variation of an earlier eBOX (see farther below).

The AIE900-902-FL follows earlier Jetson-based products such as the smaller AIE100-903-FL-NX, which similarly runs Linux on the lower-end Jetson Xavier NX. The system is designed for edge AI applications including 3D vision guided robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), intelligent video analytics, domain-focused robot assistant, and intelligent roadside units.







AIE900-902-FL, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



The Jetson AGX Xavier features 8x 2.26GHz ARMv8.2 cores and a high-end, 512-core, 1.37GHz Nvidia Volta GPU with 64 tensor cores that support up to 22-TOPS AI performance. The module also provides multiple coprocessors, 32GB LPDDR4 RAM, and 32GB eMMC 5.1.

Axiomtek pre-installs the Ubuntu 18.04 based Nvidia JetPack SDK with AI libraries that support the GPU. Other general-purpose AGX Xavier based systems include Neousys’ NRU-120S.

The IP40-protected, 239 x 185.3 x 79.4mm system is based on an SBC87902 mainboard. The computer has a -30 to 50°C range with 10%-95%, non-condensing relative humidity tolerance. The 2.8 kg system also supplies 3 Grms vibration resistance.







AIE900-902-FL and detail views

(click images to enlarge)



The AIE900-902-FL is equipped with a microSD slot and a swappable, external 2.5-inch SATA bay with optional 128GB or higher SSD. There is also an M.2 M-key 2280 slot with PCIe x4 for an optional 128GB or above NVMe SSD.

A mini-PCIe slot (USB/PCIe) is accompanied by a SIM card slot and an optional LTE module, and there is an M.2 E-key 2230 for an optional WiFi module. There are also 4x SMA-type antenna connectors.

The most notable feature of the AIE900-902-FL is the block of 4x GbE ports with PoE support for powering cameras and Lidar equipment. There are also two more standard GbE ports with the same Intel i210-IT controller for a total of 6x GbE overall.

The AIE900-902-FL is further equipped with 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0, and 2x DB9 ports that can be jumper configured for either RS-232 or CAN. You also get a micro-USB OTG port, an external 8-channel DIO port, and 2x lockable HDMI 2.0 ports with 4K2K support.

The system has a 24VDC power supply via a terminal connector plus power protections, AT/ATX switch, recovery key, and an optional 24V/120W adapter. Other features include 8x LEDs and optional wall, DIN-rail, and VESA mount kits.



eBOX565

Axiomtek’s eBOX565 has a similar name as the earlier, Apollo Lake based eBOX565-312-FL but has far more in common with the more recent and almost identical eBOX560-52R-FL. The system similarly runs Linux or Win 10 IoT on Intel’s 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPUs.







eBOX565 and detail views

(click images to enlarge)





eBOX630-528-FL

The eBOX565 is designed for space-constrained applications used in factory or machine automation, in-cabinet equipment computers, warehouse automation systems, collaborative robots, and industrial IoT gateways. The system is slightly taller than the eBOX560-52R-FL at 141.6 x 106 x 73mm to accommodate a 9-36VDC input rather than 12V. As far as we an see, this is the only difference compared with the earlier model.

The fanless system has the same port layout and ruggedization features as the eBOX630-528-FL, including -10 to 50°C, 3 Grms vibration, and 50G shock resistance. The computer provides up to 32GB DDR4 plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay, 2x USB 3.1 Gen2, 2x USB 2.0 and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. Other features include DisplayPort++ and HDMI ports and an M.2 E-key socket.



Further information

The AIE900-902-FL is listed as “available,” but is said to ship in September. The eBOX565 will be available in August. Pricing is undisclosed. More information may be found in Axiomtek’s AIE900-902-FL announcement and product page and the eBOX565 announcement and product page.

