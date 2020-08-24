AGX Xavier carrier board offers multiple M.2 options



Auvidea’s $329 “X220-LC” carrier for the Linux-powered Jetson AGX Xavier module offers 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, and 2x CAN plus GbE, PCIe, and M.2 with support for NVMe and optional modules including PoE.



Auvidea has launched a low-cost version of an earlier, 349 Euro ($411) X220 carrier board that similarly supports Nvidia’s high-end, Arm-based Jetson AGX Xavier module. The X220-LC offers a reduced feature set in exchange for a lower 279 Euro ($329) price.







X220-LC, front and back

The X220-LC is actually a mid-range option for Xavier compared to its simpler and much for affordable JN30A and JN30B boards, which also support the Jetson TX1 and TX2. We recently covered a variety of Auvidea carrier boards for the scaled down Jetson Xavier NX and lower end Jetson Nano modules, including a JN34 with 6x FPD-Link III camera interfaces and an ES-JNX80/ES-J180 system for dual, mix-and-match Jetson modules.

The 125 x 104.6mm X220-LC is equipped with a GbE port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, and 2x HDMI 2.0 ports at up to up to 4Kp60 resolution. You get a microSD slot and onboard I/Os including 2x CAN, MCU, UART, and GPIOs. The image also shows what appears to be a micro-USB port.

The 12V powered board is equipped with a PCIe interface and an M.2 2280 slot with PCIe x4 and NVMe support. The M.2 slot supports a variety of optional modules that are also available on the X220 and several other Auvidea Jetson carriers. These include a U110 module that adds 4x USB 2.0-based 10/100Mbps Ethernet ports with 26W PoE-PSE and a choice of RJ45, IX, or JST-GH connectors.

There is also an optional U120 module with 4x USB 2.0 and a U110 module that gives you 2x M.2 for LTE and WiFi and 2x USB 2.0 ports with JST-GH connectors. Auvidea also provides a choice of two camera dev kit add-ons with 1x or 2x GbE ports.







X220 (left) and Jetson AGX Xavier

Compared to the X220, the X220-LC lacks the second GbE port, the third USB port, and the MIPI-CSI-2 camera interface. Auvidea also removed the SATA interface and the optional SuperCAP backup, although the connector for the latter still appears on the back of the board.

Nvidia’s Jetson AGX Xavier module features 8x 2.26GHz ARMv8.2 cores and a high-end, 512-core, 1.37GHz Nvidia Volta GPU with 64 tensor cores. The AGX Xavier offers multiple coprocessors including a 7-way VLIW vision chip and supports up to 30-TOPS AI processing.

The AGX Xavier supplies 32GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 and like the other Jetson modules runs on Ubuntu with Nvidia extensions. The module is available on the official Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit for $702.



Further information

The X220-LC is available for 279 Euros ($329) price, not counting the AGX Xavier or the required AC adapter. More information may be found on Auvidea’s product and shopping page.

