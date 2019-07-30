Advantech launches its first SMARC module

Advantech has launched a rugged, soldered “SOM-2569” SMARC module that runs Linux or Windows on an Apollo Lake SoC and offers WiFi and Bluetooth, dual GbE controllers, and triple display support.



Advantech has posted preliminary specs for its first SMARC form-factor computer-on-module. Available with the full range of Intel’s Apollo Lake Atom, Celeron, and Pentium SoCs, the SOM-2569 adopts the same 82 x 50mm “short” version of the SMARC 2.0 spec used by the Apollo Lake-driven Congatec Conga-SA5 and Kontron SMARC-sXAL4. It follows other Advantech Apollo Lake modules including its Qseven form-factor SOM-3569.

The SOM-2569 supports Linux and Windows Embedded. It’s also bundled with Advantech’s WISE-PaaS/DeviceOn software for improved “operations management and facility maintenance.”







SOM-2569 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



Components including the SoC, RAM, eMMC, and wireless chips are soldered to the PCB for greater reliability. The module is available in a standard 0 to 60°C model as well as an industrial model with the quad-core, 1.6GHz Atom x7-E3950 that supports -40 to 85°C temperatures “at slope 10°C per minute.”

Vibration resistance is rated at 0.028G squared per Hz at 3.5 Grms, “bumping at 1 corner, 3 edges, 6 faces,” says Advantech. Humidity resistance is listed as 95% relative humidity, non-condensing when operating at 40°C.

The SOM-2569 supports up to 8GB of dual-channel LPDDR4 (2400MT/s) and up to 64GB eMMC. There’s also a pre-certified wireless module with 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2, as well as dual Gigabit Ethernet controllers. For security, you get a TPM 2.0 chip (Infineon SLB9665) and UEFI secure boot.

Triple simultaneous display support is available via dual-channel, 18/24-bit LVDS (1366 x 768 pixels) or optional 4K-ready eDP, as well as DP++ (4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz) and either HDMI (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz) or an optional second DP++ interface. For audio, there’s an Intel HD Audio interface and 2x I2S connections, and cameras are accommodated via 4- and 2-lane MIPI-CSI interfaces.

The SOM-2569 enables SATA 2.0 and SDIO storage and provides 3x USB 3.0, 6x USB 2.0 (including one client port), 2x 4-wire serial, and 2x 2-wire serial interfaces. Other features include 12x GPIOs, SPI, SMBus, I2C, and optional CANBus.

The module provides a 4.75-5.25V input, a watchdog, HW monitoring, and an RTC. A heatspreader is standard, and a semi-heatsink and semi-cooler are optional. A development board will be launched later.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” SOM-2569. More information may be found in Advantech’s SOM-2569 announcement and product page.