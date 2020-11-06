Advantech and Engicam launch SMARC modules with the RK3399

Advantech’s “ROM-5780” and Engicam’s “SmarCore RK3399” SMARC 2.1 modules run Linux or Android on a Rockchip RK3399 with 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, and optional carrier boards.



Yesterday while researching Kontron’s fA3399 SMARC module, we were unable to find any other Rockchip RK3399-based SMARCs on LinuxGizmos so we cast the Inter-net and found two more. Advantech’s ROM-5780 appears to be recent and Engicam’s SmarCore RK3399 is listed as “coming soon.”







Advantech ROM-5780 (left) and Engicam SmarCore RK3399

(click images to enlarge)



The Advantech and Engicam modules differ from Kontron’s fA3399 in that they adopt the usual 82 x 50mm “short” spec rather than the fA3399’s 82 x 80mm full-size variant of the SGET SMARC form factor. Both modules also provide the standard RK3399 SoC with 2x Cortex-A72 cores @ 1.8GHz and 4x -A53 cores @ 1.4GHz rather than the extended-temp RK3399K used by the Kontron module, which clocks the cores to 2.0GHz and 1.6GHz, respectively. Both Rockchip models integrate a quad-core Mali-T864 GPU.



Advantech ROM-5780

We can find no announcement or media coverage of the ROM-5780, but the product page appears to have been posted in September and it showed up on this SGET page on Oct 21. The module is designed for POS, vending, infotainment, and medical applications and supports Debian Linux and Android.

The ROM-5780 ships with 2GB LPDDR4-1866, 8MB SPI NOR flash, and 16GB eMMC for the OS and bootloader. Like Kontron’s fA3399, the module supports dual GbE ports, one of them directly via the RK3399.







ROM-5780 rear view and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The extensive media interfaces include HDMI 2.0 at up to 4096 x 2160 at 60Hz, DP 1.2 at up to 4K @ 60Hz, eDP 1.3, and single-channel, 24-bit LVDS. Optionally, you can remove the eDP and advance the LVDS to dual-channel.

The module is further equipped with 4-lane MIPI-DSI at up to 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz, which is be “shared” with the 4-lane MIPI-CSI link. A 2-lane MIPI-CSI interface is also available so it appears you could either choose DSI with 2-lane CSI or no DSI and 4-lane/2-lane CSI. A pair of I2S audio interfaces is also available.

The ROM-5780 further enables SATA, SDIO, PCIe 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, and 4x USB 2.0, including one OTG port. Additional I/Os include 4x I2C, 12x GPIO, SPI, 4-wire UART, and 2x 2-wire UARTs, one of which can be used for debug.

The module has a 4.25~5.25VDC input plus a watchdog, RTC, and optional TPM 2.0. There are 0 to 60°C and -20 to 85°C SKUs, each with 5~95% non-condensing relative humidity tolerance.

Accessories include a heat spreader, heatsink, power adapter, antennas, cords, and cables. Some of these appear to be linked not to the module but to the optional, $283 ROM-DB5901-SWA1 ATX carrier board. We saw the board announced as the ROM-DB5901 in support of Advantech’s i.MX8M-based ROM-5720 SMARC module.







ROM-DB5901 and block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The 305 x 244mm ROM-DB5901 supplies coastline ports including USB 3.0 Type-C, micro-USB 2.0 OTG, USB 3.0 and 2.0 host, 2x GbE, and 2x RS-232/422/485 ports. There are also DisplayPort and HDMI 2.0 ports, an SD slot, and dual audio jacks. Internal I/O includes 3x PCIe, M.2, MIPI DSI/CSI, CAN, SATA, and more.



SmarCore RK3399

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Engicam is a primarily Arm Linux focused Italian OEM manufacturer with distribution partners including Avnet. The company offers over two dozen compute modules in SMARC, Qseven, EDIMM, and other form factors spanning a variety of NXP i.MX6 and i.MX8 SoCs, as well as Rockchip PX30, STM32MP1, Renesas RZ/G2E, and Intel Apollo Lake. The modules come with carrier boards and starter kits and are available in various panel PCs and an IoT gateway. This summer, Engicam announced a project by Amarula Solutions to support mainline Linux on Engicam products.

The SmarCore RK3399 module supports the RK3399 with Linux and Android. Like the ROM-5780, the module ships with 2GB RAM (in this case DDR3L) and 16GB eMMC.

Media I/O includes HDMI at up to 4Kp60 plus 4-lane MIPI-DSI and dual-channel LVDS or eDP. There is also a 2-lane MIPI-CSI interface and I2S for audio.

The SmarCore RK3399 is further equipped with 4x USB OTG 2.0 and a single USB 3.0 interface. Other I/O includes UART, I2C, SDIO, GPIO, and PCIe 2.1 x4. TPM can be added via SPI. The 5V module has a “consumer” operating range.







Engicam Multimedia 4K Starter Kit SMARC carrier detail view for SmarCore RK3399 module

(click image to enlarge)



The SmarCore RK3399 supports Gigabit Ethernet, although it is unclear if it supports one or two ports. The module is available with an optional Multimedia 4K Starter Kit SMARC carrier that has dual GbE ports.

The carrier board was built primarily for Engicam’’s only Intel-based product, an Apollo Lake-based SmarCore APL-x86 SMARC module. Other features include 4x USB 3.0 or 2.0 ports, HDMI and DP, audio I/O, SD card, and a mini-PCIe slot with SIM card slot. There are also LVDS, MIPI, serial, and other onboard interfaces.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for Advantech’s ROM-5780 or Engicam’s “coming soon” SmarCore RK3399. More information may be found on Advantech’s ROM-5780 and Engicam’s SmarCore RK3399 product pages.