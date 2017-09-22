Add-on board expands i.MX6 UL dev board

MYIR released an add-on board for its Linux-driven, i.MX6 UL-based MYS-6ULX SBC that adds a second LAN port, plus CAN, RS485, camera, audio, and RTC.



In April, MYIR released a Linux-powered MYS-6ULX single board computer, which was notable for being available in two different versions using NXP’s low power, Cortex-A7 i.MX6 UltraLite (UL) or the more affordable, and almost identical i.MX6 ULL SoC. Now, MYIR has released an “MYB-6ULX Expansion Board” designed to stack onto either model. The $21.20 accessory adds a second 10/100 Ethernet port to the MYS-6ULX, as well as new CAN, RS485, audio, micro-USB, RTC, and camera functions.







MYB-6ULX Expansion Board with MYS-6ULX (left) and detail view

(click images to enlarge)



The MYB-6ULX Expansion Board has the same 70 x 55mm dimensions as the MYS-6ULX, which is available in two models: The i.MX6 UL based MYS-6ULX-IND has -40 to 85°C support instead of 0 to 70°C, and the i.MX6 ULL based MYS-6ULX-IOT features a USB-powered WiFi radio. The 4-layer expansion board runs on 5V power, and shares the industrial temperature support of the IND model.

Specifications listed for the MYB-6ULX Expansion Board include:

10/100 Ethernet port

CAN and RS485 ports on a pair of 2-pin Phoenix connectors

Micro-USB serial debug port

Headphone and line-out jacks

Microphone

Camera interface (30-pin FPC) with optional cam module to come

14-pin expansion connector (2x 7-pin, 2mm pitch)

RTC battery socket

The above expansion capabilities are added to standard MYB-6ULX features including 256MB DDR3, expandable to 2GB, and 256MB NAND, expandable to 512MB or 1GB. There’s also a microSD slot, Fast Ethernet port, a 24-bit RGB LCD interface with touch support, and optional touchscreens.







MYS-6ULX-IOT (left) and MYS-6ULX-IND detail views, each showing part of bottom side of board underneath

(click images to enlarge)



Base MYB-6ULX features also include a USB 2.0 host port, micro-USB 2.0 OTG port, and debug connector. Fourteen of the 40 expansion pins remain exposed when adding the expansion board.

The SBC ships with a well-provisioned, open source Linux BSP with a 4.1.15 kernel and either Debian or Yocto Project with ported Qt. Schematics have been posted for the SBC, but not yet for the expansion board.



Further information

The MYB-6ULX Expansion Board is available for $21.20. MYIR’s MYS-6ULX SBC is available for $26.80 for the MYS-6ULX-IND and $24.80 for the MYS-6ULX-IOT in single unit pricing. Volume orders and customizations are available, and shipments to North America cost $30. More information may be found on MYIR’s MYB-6ULX Expansion Board announcement, as well as an updated MYS-6ULX product page.

