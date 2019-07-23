Aaeon unveils first Kaby Lake based SDM-S display module

Aaeon announced a Linux-ready Intel SDM-Small module with a 7th Gen Intel Core CPU. The credit card sized “ASDM-S-KBU” is designed for kiosks, vending machines, and signage applications.



Earlier this month we started seeing the first products to support Intel’s 175 x 100 x 20mm Smart Display Module-Large form factor for easily serviceable and upgradable signage control boards. Nexcom’s NDiS S538 module runs on an Intel 6th Gen Core CPU and Axiomtek’s SDM500L taps the newer 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-U. Now Aaeon has announced a board that adopts the smaller, 100 x 60 x 20mm Intel SDM-Small (SDM-S) spec. The ASDM-S-KBU is billed as the first SDM-S module based on a 7th Gen Kaby Lake chip.







ASDM-S-KBU, front and back

The ASDM-S-KBU’s can be used for signage, but with its more compact form factor, Aaeon is primarily targeting smaller devices like smart kiosks, vending machines, educational systems, and retail display systems with AI edge capabilities. Aaeon mentions an application enabled with Intel’s OpenVINO AI toolkit that provides context sensing in virtual dressing rooms to determine a person’s age, gender, and body shape.

SDM is a sleeker version of Intel’s OPS (Open Pluggable Specification). It’s similarly designed to be integrated with SDM compliant displays via a PCIe x8 edge interface in special cabinetry aimed at locations with space constraints. Like OPS, SDM also supports remote management.

An SDM board’s PCIe edge connector plugs into larger carrier boards called peripheral interface boards (PIBs) built to the SDM specs by third party manufacturers. Aaeon offers one such PIB for the ASDM-S-KBU as an optional evaluation board.







ASDM-S-KBU (left) and plugged into optional PIB carrier board

The ASDM-S-KBU can run Linux or Windows on 7th Gen, dual-core U-series Core chips up to a 3.9GHz Core i7-7600U, as well as the up to 2.2GHz Celeron 3965U. The module can load up to 8GB of DDR4 and between 32GB to 128GB of eMMC.

The only real-world ports on the module are a GbE port with WoL and 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 ports. HDMI 1.4 and DP 1.2 display interfaces are available through the expansion connector. There’s also an M.2 E-key 2230 slot for wireless or other PCIe peripherals.







ASDM-S-KBU detail view and block diagram

The 0 to 55°C tolerant module draws 12V AT/ATX power through the edge connector. There’s also a watchdog, a power button, an optional fan with heatsink, and what appears to be an antenna breakout. The optional PIB board, which may be the “bracket” accessory listed by Aaeon, appears to offer a microSD slot, as well as HDMI, DP, serial DB9, and 3x USB ports.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the “preliminary” ASDM-S-KBU. More information may be found in Aaeon’s ASDM-S-KBU announcement and product page.

