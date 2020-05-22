96Boards CE Extended SBC taps the quad -A7 Quectel SC20 4G module

Shiratech’s “SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A” is a 96Boards CE Extended SBC that runs Android on a Quectel SC20 module equipped with a quad -A7 Snapdragon 210, 4G LTE, GNSS, and WiFi/BT. The SBC features a CSI cam, a MEMs mic, accelerometer, and photometric sensor.



Last week we reported on Shiratech’s Linux-driven Stinger96 96Boards IoT Edition SBC with a dual Cortex-A8 STM32MP157 SoC and a Quectel BG96 LTE CAT-M1 radio for NB-IoT communications. We now see that Shiratech has posted specs for a SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A SBC, AKA the 96Board Main with SC-20. The board uses the 96Boards Consumer Edition Extended form factor and offers 4G LTE via a Quectel SC20 module that integrates a 1.1GHz, quad -A7 Snapdragon 210.







SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A, back and front

(click image to enlarge)



This is the first time we encountered the Quectel SC20 , which Shiratech refers to as the SC-20. Although you would never know it from the Quectel product page or datasheet, the 40.5 × 40.5 × 2.8mm LGA module is built around Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 (MSM8909), a forerunner of the similar Snapdragon 212 . The module has built-in support for Android, and the Shiratech board deploys the aging Android 6.0.

The Quectel SC20 is further equipped with a modem DSP with support for multimode 4G for up to 150Mbps downlink and 50Mbps uplink, as well as 3G and GPRS. The tiny module also integrates dual-band 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, and GNSS (GPS, GLONASS and BeiDou). Other built-in features include 1GB DDR3 and 8GB eMMC.







Quectel SC20 and SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A block diagrams

(click images to enlarge)



The SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A carrier board uses the 100 x 80mm 96Boards CE Extended design. The board offers the CE standard 40-pin low-speed and 60-pin high-speed connectors for adding 96Boards mezzanine add-ons. However, we did not see any sign of the second 60-pin high-speed connector and analog audio header found on Arrow’s CE Extended DragonBoard 820c

Major features include 2x USB 2.0 host ports and single micro-USB OTG and 10/100 Ethernet ports. You also get microSD and SIM card slots, 4x antennas, 2x UARTs, and an RTC.

Media features include an HDMI port for up to 1080P @30fps displays plus dual audio jacks and an onboard MEMs microphone. A MIPI-CSI connector for up to 720p @ 30fps encoding supports a 13-megapixel camera module.

The Shiratech board provides two Analog Device sensors: an ADXL343BCCZ accelerometer and an ADUX1020 photometric sensor for optical measurement applications including gesture control and proximity sensing. The board has a 12V DC input jack and supports -35 to 65°C temperatures.



Further information

No pricing or availability information was provided for the SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A. The Arrow shopping page was unpopulated at publication time and lacked a price, and there is still no listing on the 96Boards CE page. More information may be found on Shiratech’s product page.