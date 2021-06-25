8″ and 12.1″ panel PCs add auto diming, more GbE ports

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest Email

Nexcom adds 8-inch and 12.1-inch products to its Panel PC family. The new Bay Trail-based units provide wider operating temperatures, AR, auto dimming and more Gbit Ethernet ports.

Nexcom has announced two additions to its IPPC (industrial panel PC) family of products: the IPPC 0811-B01 with an 8-inch screen and the IPPC 1211-B01 with a 12.1-inch screen. Like the existing members of IPPC family, these new panel PCs provide 10-point PCAP multi-touch screens with IP65 protection. The new products offer wider operating temperatures, AR (anti-reflective), auto dimming and more Gbit Ethernet connectors. Both units embed an Intel 1.91GHz BayTrail SoC. The IPPC 0811-B01 is now the smallest yet of Nexcom’s IPPC line which includes several sizes up to as large as 21.5 inches. And while previous IPPC family members have two Gbit Ethernet ports, these two new products double that to four.

8-inch IPPC 0811-B01 (left) and 12-inch IPPC 1211-B01

(click images to enlarge)

Interestingly, the two most Panel PCs we’ve covered so far in 2021 were both based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 compute module. These include Chipsee’s RPi CM4-based Industrial Pi panel PC and Win Enterprises’ IP67 Panel PC. Linuxgimos’ sister website Circuit Cellar did a Datasheet roundup on panel PCs back in March.

Both the IPPC 0811-B01 and IPPC 1211-B01 integrate an industrial motherboard based the 1.91GHz Intel Atom “BayTrail” E3845, Quad Core SoC. System memory includes 1x 204-pin DDR3L SO-DIMM socket, 4GB DDR3L (default) with support up to 4GB DDR3L-1866, non-ECC and un-buffered. Each panel PC has a touch screen LED backlight LCD panel—800 x 480 (WVGA) resolution for the 0811-B01 and 1280 x 800 (WXGA) resolution for the 1211-B01. Auto dimming function can be adjust by ambient light sensor. A control button lets users increase brightness, decrease brightness turn the backlight on/off. The systems feature front panels with a flush design and comply with the IP65 enclosure protection standard.

Rear views of IPPC 0811-B01 (left) and 12-inch IPPC 1211-B01

(click images to enlarge)

The 0811-B01 and 1211-B01 both support 4x Gbit Ethernet connectors, one M.2 slot and a swappable SSD tray for 2.5-inch SSD. Built in 24VDC Isolated protection power input in both systems is handy for industrial field and machine devices, says Nexcom. Both panel OCs let you attach a second display via a mini DP (DisplayPort) for dual independent display set up. The panel PCs each have one adjustable RS232/422/485 port and a watchdog timer.

— ADVERTISEMENT —



Profile views of IPPC 0811-B01 top (left) and bottom

(click images to enlarge)

Profile views IPPC 1211-B01 top (left) and bottom

(click images to enlarge)

Comparing the spec sheets of the two panel PCs, aside from their size, the two are identical in terms of features, interfaces and I/O. The two only differ in their power specifications and of course, their mechanical parameters. Power consumption is 13W-25W for the 0811-B01, and 22W-30W for the 1211-B01. The 0811-B01 has overall dimensions of 218.5 x 147.5 x 39.5-mm and weighs 3kg. Meanwhile, the 1211-B01 weighs in at 5kg and has overall dimensions of 307.5 x 209 x 39.9-mm.

The two panel PCs share common ruggedness specifications. Vibration is rated at 1.15Grms at random condition, 1~200Hz, 1.5hr/axis(operating/non-operating). Shock specs meet IEC 68 2-27 and are rated at 20G for wall mount, half sine, 11ms. Operating temperature is -25°C to 60°C, while storage temperature is -25°C to 75°C. Operating humidity specifications are 10%-90% relative humidity, non-condensing.

Further information

More information can be found on in Nexcom’s announcement and on the product pages for the IPPC 0811-B01 and IPPC 1211-B01. Pricing info is not provided.