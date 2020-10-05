7-slot Raspberry Pi CM3 cluster board returns in limited run

Turing Pi has launched preorders for its last batch of $189 “Turing Pi” cluster boards, which integrate 7x GbE-switched Raspberry Pi CM3 modules for private cloud applications, each with its own 40-pin GPIO.



Our July 2019 report on the Turing Pi Clusterboard was one of our more popular posts of the year so we thought you might also be interested in this update: After being sold out for some time, Turing Pi has launched its last 1,000-unit run of Turing Pi boards, which cluster seven Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 (CM3) modules.







Turing Pi, front and back

(click images to enlarge)



Pre-orders are open for the $189 boards through Oct. 11 with shipments due in November or December. Turing Pi plans to develop a new model based on the Raspberry Pi CM4 in 2021.

The Mini-ITX form factor board, which the company now refers to simply as the Turing Pi, is equipped with a Gigabit Ethernet switch to cluster the 7x CM3s. All the modules are powered via a BYO 12V power supply.







Turing Pi side views

(click images to enlarge)







Turing Pi updated detail view (left) and simplified block diagram

(click images to enlarge)



The specs for the Turing Pi appear to be the same as the original $128 model except that the dual MIPI-CSI connectors and MIPI-DSI interface have been removed. The Turing Pi is further equipped with a GbE port, an HDMI port, an audio jack, and 8x USB ports. Each of the seven cluster slots has its own 40-pin GPIO and its own microSD slot and empty eMMC slot.The Turing Pi Cluster is designed for private cloud applications that run container software like Kubernetes and Docker. The product also supports machine learning platforms like TensorFlow and Caffe, and there’s support for Mxnet, the OPENFAAS serverless stack, and Jupyter Notebook.



Further information

The Turing Pi cluster board is available through Oct. 11 for $189 with shipments due in November or December. Shipping costs $5 in the US, $10 in Canada, Germany, UK, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and $25 elsewhere. You can sign up for a Turing Pi rewards program that gives you 5 percent off plus a chance at greater discounts, and head for the shopping page. More information may be found at the Turing Pi website.