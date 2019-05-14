7-inch. HD panel PC offers PoE and easy wall mounting

Estone’s IP65 protected “PPC-4107” panel PC is touted for its easy installation. It runs Linux or Android on an i.MX6 and offers GbE with PoE, WiFi/BT, and a 7-inch, capacitive HD touchscreen.



Estone Technology has announced a PPC-4107 panel PC designed primarily for wall-mounted residential, commercial, and industrial building automation, as well as HVAC monitoring and control and interactive IoT applications. The system runs Android 6.0.1, Yocto with Linux 3.14, or Debian 8 on NXP’s aging, 1GHz i.MX6 SoC. The company recently released an EMB-2238 Pico-ITX board for audio and voice control running on the i.MX6’s successor, the i.MX8M.







PPC-4107 showing rear-mounted I/O (left) and exploded view with wall mount casing

The PPC-4107 is touted for its easy installation. It “locks easily” into a pre-installed mount and offers rear-mounted I/O plugs. Together with its Power-over-Ethernet enabled GbE port, the designs avoids the need for specialized wiring or installation experts, says Estone.

You can choose DualLite or Quad versions of the multi-faceted, Cortex-A9-based i.MX6 backed up with 1GB of DDR3 and 8GB NAND flash. In addition to the PoE-enabled “Gigabit Ethernet” port, which like all i.MX6-connected GbE ports, offers far less throughput that native GbE, there’s an 802.11n module with Bluetooth LE.

The 7-inch projected capacitive touchscreen provides 1024 x 600-pixel resolution. The display features 350 cd/m2 luminance, 800:1 contrast ratio, and 70- to 75-degree viewing angles. The 3mm tempered glass offers IP65 protection against ingress. Estone lists an LVDS interface, but it’s unclear if that’s for the touchscreen or available for connecting a separate display. You can choose whether to mount the dual 1W speakers in the front or rear.







PPC-4107 running Android (left) and detail view

The PPC-4107 is equipped with a USB 2.0 port as well as headers for 2x RS-232 and single RS-485/CAN, SPI, and I2C interfaces. You also get 10 x GPIOs and a pair of external “GPIO buttons.”

The 190 x 126 x 40.5mm system is constructed of steel and aluminum and offers 0 to 60°C support and humidity protection. In addition to powering up via PoE, you can use a 9-24V DC input. There’s also a watchdog and RTC with battery socket. Wall- and VESA mounting are available.



The PPC-4107 is available at an undisclosed price.


