4G-equipped dual dashcam can tap into telematics

The VIA Mobile360 D700 Drive Recorder is a fleet management dashcam system with interior and exterior HD cameras, CANBus telematics monitoring, 4G, and GPS that runs Linux on a dual -A53 Novatek NT96685T.



VIA Technologies has launched a Linux-driven camera and telematics system for fleet management that joins other Mobile360 branded systems such as its Android-based VIA Mobile360 Surround View Sample Kit. While the Surround View system has four cameras, a 7-inch touchscreen, ruggedization features, and optional ADAS, the new VIA Mobile360 D700 Drive Recorder is a smaller, simpler affair with dual cameras and a dashcam form factor. The system “enables fleet operators to achieve greater asset efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve driver safety,” says VIA.







VIA Mobile360 D700 Drive Recorder

The Mobile360 D700 integrates dual 1080P cameras. One camera monitors the driver and other occupants of the car while the other is a dashcam that records the road ahead.

The system supports standard in-vehicle power delivery using dual 12V power sockets and can be hard-wired directly to the vehicle’s fuse box. A CANBus interface taps into telematics information that can be transmitted wirelessly and/or stored on an up to 200GB SD card.







Mobile360 D700 camera views

Benefits of the system include “minimizing vehicle idle time, improving routing efficiency and asset utilization, and reducing costs from vehicle damage and fake insurance claims,” says VIA. Customizable event triggers can also be set to quickly inform managers about critical incidents such as collisions.

The Linux 4.1.0 based SDK supports Microsoft Azure and VIA E-Track cloud integration software. There’s also a customizable Android smartphone reference app “featuring a rich graphical interface for the real-time display of trip video and vehicle usage data.”







Mobile360 D700 Android app

The system’s interior and exterior cameras are built around the Sony iMX307 CMOS Sensor. The cameras have [email protected] H.264 video and night-vision support via 4x IR receivers LED sensors. Positioning is adjustable 10 degrees each way on the horizontal, 5 degrees up, and 57 degrees down.

The Mobile360 D700 is equipped with an 800MHz dual-core, Cortex-A53 SoC called the Novatek NT96685T. We saw no details on the SoC, and the Novatek SoC page is highly uninformative.

The system ships with 512MB DDR3L, 128MB SPI flash, and an SD slot. In addition to the CAN interface, there’s a micro-USB 2.0 port, a mic, buzzer, 3-axis G-sensor, and 6x GPIO (5x in, 1x out).







Mobile360 D700 detail view with interior and exterior cams at left and side panel at right

Wireless features include a Quectel EC25 4G LTE module with antenna and SIM card slot. There’s also an Ampak NV255 802.11b/g/n/ac module and a Ublox M8030-KT GPS receiver. The 135 x 91.43 x 39.5mm system weighs 27 Kg and has an 8-36V DC input and an ACC on/off button.

In addition to the Mobile360 D700 and 4-camera, Mobile360 Surround View systems, VIA sells a Mobile360 ADAS System and a Mobile360 License Plate Recognition System. There’s also a Mobile360 Mining Kit for cranes, excavators, and other heavy equipment.



Further information

Samples are available now for the VIA Mobile360 D700 Drive Recorder at an undisclosed price. More information may be found in VIA Technologies’ Mobile360 D700 announcement and product page.

