3G-ready smartwatch runs on Linux

The Connect Watch offers a 4-day battery, a 3G radio, and a 2-megapixel camera, and runs the open source AsteroidOS on a quad-core SoC.



Smartwatches have so far failed to stake a claim as the next big post-smartphone consumer companion, but that won’t stop new wrist-born contenders from showing their stuff. A French startup called Connect Watch has just unveiled a smartwatch of the same name that will run on the open source, Linux-based AsteroidOS wearables platform. The watch is notable for promising 4-day battery life, a 2-megapixel camera with 720p video support, and a 3G radio for autonomous operation.







Connect Watch weather and health monitoring functions

(click images to enlarge)







Connect Watch

(click image to enlarge)







AsteroidOS user interface samples

(click images to enlarge)



The 1.39-inch Connect Watch, which will soon go on pre-order at crowdfunding site Ulule at an unstated price, runs AsteroidOS on a quad-core, 1.39GHz “MTK” processor. This would appear to refer to a MediaTek SoC — not the single -A7, wearables-oriented MediaTek MT2502 , but something a bit more robust, such as the quad- A7 MT8125 with integrated 3G HSPA.The Connect Watch ships with either 512MB or 1GB RAM with either 4GB or 8GB storage. There’s no WiFi, but the watch features Bluetooth and GPS, as well as a nano-SIM slot that supports GSM (850/900/1800 / 1900MHz) and WCDMA (850/2100MHz) cellular communications.AsteroidOS was created by French developer Florent Revest as a CyanogenMod like after-market replacement OS for Android Wear devices. The distribution provides the Connect Watch with functions including an alarm, telephone, a planner, health monitoring, weather, calendar, calculator, music, and photos.

AndroidPolice, which alerted us to the ConnectWatch, first reported on AsteroidOS last December. Based on OpenEmbedded, Qt. 5.9, and QML, AsteroidOS enables porting to “most” Android and Android Wear watches using libhybris.

Connect Watch suggests that developers will be able to share AsteroidOS apps while users can tap the OS to personalize their watches. AsteroidOS is designed to secure personal data, maintain user privacy, and “keep you in control of your applications.”



Samsung readies Gear 4 and Google releases Android Wear 2.0 guidelines

The most successful non-Android Linux contender in the smartwatch market has been the Tizen-based Samsung Gear line of watches. Next week at the IFA show in Berlin, Samsung will reveal its Gear S4 watch, which is rumored to offer the new Bixby voice agent that Samsung recently deployed in the Galaxy S8 phone.

The Apple Watch has been the clear market leader, but it has yet to make a major iPhone or iPad style impact. The Apple Watch Series 3 is due later this year, however, and we’ll also likely see some new entries among the Android Wear watches. Google recently launched a set of Android Wear 2.0 design guidelines to attract new developers.



Further information

The Connect Watch should appear soon on crowdfunding site Ulule at an unstated price. More information should eventually be found on the Connect Watch website.

